 Video: Hotel Owner Steals Electricity In Morena, Fires Gun Shots After Locals Confront Him
Video: Hotel Owner Steals Electricity In Morena, Fires Gun Shots After Locals Confront Him

Despite repeated warnings and complaints to the electricity department, no action was taken.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 06:54 PM IST
Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A hotel owner from Morena allegedly fired shots from his rooftop after angry residents created ruckus and accused him of electricity theft on Friday.

A heated argument broke out, which quickly escalated into stone-pelting. The hotel’s windows and the owner’s vehicle were damaged during the chaos.

The incident was captured in video footage, where the hotel owner can be seen firing shots from the rooftop, while in another video, residents are seen throwing stones and breaking the glass of the hotel’s gates and windows.

Three people were injured during the stone-pelting, no one was hit by the bullets.

The incident occurred near Gauravansh Hotel, located along National Highway 552 in the Civil Lines area.

According to information, residents of Dwarika Dham Colony claimed they had installed a private transformer using their own funds to ensure a stable power supply. However, they alleged that the hotel owner had been illegally drawing electricity from it, causing low voltage and frequent power issues in their homes.

Despite repeated warnings and complaints to the electricity department, no action was taken.

On Friday, frustrated residents gathered near the hotel to demand the illegal connection be removed.

In retaliation, the hotel owner and a few others reportedly climbed onto the hotel roof and fired shots into the air.

CCTV footage of the firing is now widely shared on social media.

Police arrived at the scene and have begun investigating the matter.

