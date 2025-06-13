 Two Youths Die After Bike Crashes Into Parked Dumper & Bursts Into Flames In MP’s Mandla
Two Youths Die After Bike Crashes Into Parked Dumper & Bursts Into Flames In MP’s Mandla

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 03:26 PM IST
Left : Burnt dumper Right : Representative image

Mandla (Madhya Pradesh): Two youth lost their lives after their bike crashed into a parked dumper on National Highway 30 in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla on Thursday.

The accident occurred near Orai village in Mandla district, under the Bichhiya police station area.

The impact was so severe that the bike caught fire immediately.

The victims, identified as Sandeep Bhartiya and Shyam Bhartiya, were residents of Mohgaon village.

As per reports, the two were riding a bike when it crashed into a dumper truck parked on the highway. The impact was so severe that the bike caught fire immediately. Both youths were trapped in the flames—one was badly burned on the spot and the other also caught fire. Both died at the scene.

Locals quickly informed the police. Bichhiya police arrived at the site and sent the bodies for post-mortem. An investigation is now underway to understand how the accident occurred.

This heartbreaking incident highlights the growing problem of unsafe roads and vehicles parked without warning.

According to NCRB data, thousands die in road accidents every year in India, many of them young.

Experts say overspeeding, careless driving, poor roads, and vehicles parked without proper signals are common causes.

Authorities and the public both will take stronger action to prevent such painful accidents in the future.

