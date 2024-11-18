VIDEO: E-Rickshaw Driver Thrashes Youth For Harassing Co-Passenger Minor Girl In MP

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A passenger was beaten by an e-rickshaw driver after he was caught harassing a minor girl. The minor girl was seated in the e-rickshaw when the youth, a co-passenger started misbehaving with her. The incident took place on Monday morning in MP's Jabalpur district.

A video of the e-rickshaw driver thrashing the youth has surfaced on social media. Police have taken cognisance of the case. They have taken statements from the driver, other passengers, and further investigation into the matter has begun.

According to information, a youth took an e-rickshaw ride in Jabalpur's Belbagh Tahsili Chowk. Along with the youth, there was a minor girl travelling in the e-rickshaw. When the rickshaw started moving, the youth started making inappropriate gestures while looking at the minor girl. The girl did not pay any heed for the first time. The youth did not stop; instead, he started harassing her. Getting uncomfortable, the girl started shouting and calling out the driver.

The driver heard her voice and saw the youth harassing her. Here, he stopped the e-rickshaw in the middle of the road and confronted the youth. The altercation began as a war of words but soon took a turn. The e-rickshaw driver pulled the youth out of the rickshaw and started beating him up in the middle of the road.

Police investigation

According to sources, other passengers in the e-rickshaw recorded a video of the altercation and called up the police. When police arrived, the youth had already fled the scene. Police took statements of the passengers and the drivers. A complaint has been registered against the youth, and further investigation into the matter is underway.