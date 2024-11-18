 VIDEO: E-Rickshaw Driver Thrashes Youth For Harassing Co-Passenger Minor Girl In MP
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalVIDEO: E-Rickshaw Driver Thrashes Youth For Harassing Co-Passenger Minor Girl In MP

VIDEO: E-Rickshaw Driver Thrashes Youth For Harassing Co-Passenger Minor Girl In MP

They have taken statements from the driver, other passengers, and further investigation into the matter has begun.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, November 18, 2024, 06:51 PM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A passenger was beaten by an e-rickshaw driver after he was caught harassing a minor girl. The minor girl was seated in the e-rickshaw when the youth, a co-passenger started misbehaving with her. The incident took place on Monday morning in MP's Jabalpur district.

A video of the e-rickshaw driver thrashing the youth has surfaced on social media. Police have taken cognisance of the case. They have taken statements from the driver, other passengers, and further investigation into the matter has begun.

Read Also
MP: Wedding Dedicated To Cow Service; Display Of Devotion To Sanatan Dharma
article-image

Watch the video here:

According to information, a youth took an e-rickshaw ride in Jabalpur's Belbagh Tahsili Chowk. Along with the youth, there was a minor girl travelling in the e-rickshaw. When the rickshaw started moving, the youth started making inappropriate gestures while looking at the minor girl. The girl did not pay any heed for the first time. The youth did not stop; instead, he started harassing her. Getting uncomfortable, the girl started shouting and calling out the driver.

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: French Farmers Rebel Against EU-Mercosur Free Trade Deal; President Emmanuel Macron Opposes Agreement
VIDEO: French Farmers Rebel Against EU-Mercosur Free Trade Deal; President Emmanuel Macron Opposes Agreement
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s Brother Anmol Detained In US; Mumbai Police Awaits Official Confirmation
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s Brother Anmol Detained In US; Mumbai Police Awaits Official Confirmation
Maharashtra Elections 2024: BJP Accuses Rahul Gandhi Of Hypocrisy Over Modi-Adani Ties
Maharashtra Elections 2024: BJP Accuses Rahul Gandhi Of Hypocrisy Over Modi-Adani Ties
Mumbai: MMMOCL Extends Metro Service Hours For Voters On November 20; Check Timings
Mumbai: MMMOCL Extends Metro Service Hours For Voters On November 20; Check Timings

The driver heard her voice and saw the youth harassing her. Here, he stopped the e-rickshaw in the middle of the road and confronted the youth. The altercation began as a war of words but soon took a turn. The e-rickshaw driver pulled the youth out of the rickshaw and started beating him up in the middle of the road.

Read Also
MP Youth Jumps Into Canal To Give Diving Shot For Instagram Reel, Drowns
article-image

Police investigation

According to sources, other passengers in the e-rickshaw recorded a video of the altercation and called up the police. When police arrived, the youth had already fled the scene. Police took statements of the passengers and the drivers. A complaint has been registered against the youth, and further investigation into the matter is underway.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Tikamgarh Youth Slaps Woman Police Officer In Retaliation After She Slaps Him First; Uproar...

VIDEO: Tikamgarh Youth Slaps Woman Police Officer In Retaliation After She Slaps Him First; Uproar...

MP: Wanted Criminal With ₹30,000 Bounty Arrested After Encounter In Chhatarpur, Police...

MP: Wanted Criminal With ₹30,000 Bounty Arrested After Encounter In Chhatarpur, Police...

VIDEO: E-Rickshaw Driver Thrashes Youth For Harassing Co-Passenger Minor Girl In MP

VIDEO: E-Rickshaw Driver Thrashes Youth For Harassing Co-Passenger Minor Girl In MP

Mandsaur's Bohra Community Donates Laptops & Water Filters To Top Government Schools; Empowering...

Mandsaur's Bohra Community Donates Laptops & Water Filters To Top Government Schools; Empowering...

MP Nov 18 Weather Update: Winter To Tighten Grip On State In 3-4 Days; Expect Night Temperatures At...

MP Nov 18 Weather Update: Winter To Tighten Grip On State In 3-4 Days; Expect Night Temperatures At...