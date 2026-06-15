Veterinary Diploma Entrance Exam For Academic Session 2026 Scheduled For July 10 |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Students seeking admission to veterinary diploma colleges in Madhya Pradesh have received relief as the entrance exam for the 2026 academic session has been scheduled for July 10.

The exam date has been announced in advance to avoid delays in the admission process, which often affect the academic session every year.

According to the Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB), the entrance test will be held for admission to 5 government and 6 private veterinary diploma colleges across the state.

A total of around 1,100 seats will be filled through the examination. Thousands of students aspiring to build a career in animal husbandry and veterinary sciences are expected to appear.

In previous years, delays in conducting the exam, declaring results and completing counselling affected the timely start of classes. In some cases, academic sessions began in the last months of the year, making it difficult to complete the syllabus.

To address this issue, authorities have prepared the full admission calendar in advance. As per the schedule, the exam will be held in July, results will be declared in August, and counselling and admissions will be completed by September.

The MPESB has also released detailed guidelines regarding eligibility, application process, exam centres and other important information. Students will have to apply online within the given deadline.

Officials said timely completion of the admission process will help improve the quality of veterinary education and ensure regular academic sessions in colleges.