MP Higher Education Admissions 2026–27: UG Registrations From May 1, PG From May 2; Counselling By June-End --Check Out Details

MP Higher Education Admissions 2026–27: UG Registrations From May 1, PG From May 2; Counselling By June-end | Image: Canva

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Days after Class 12 results were declared, the Department of Higher Education (DHE) on Monday released the official schedule and guidelines for the 2026–27 academic session. The schedule details timelines for undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) and teacher education courses across the state.

As per the schedule, registration for UG courses will begin on May 1, while PG and courses recognised by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) will start from May 2. Students will be able to apply, select preferred colleges and choose courses through the online platform.

Across the state, 1,360 institutions — including 569 government and around 800 private and aided colleges — offer UG, PG and NCTE-approved programmes. Around 8 lakh UG seats are available in courses such as BA, BCom, BSc, BJMC and BSW. Besides, there are around 4 lakh PG seats in MA, MCom, MSc and MSW programmes, along with 72,000 seats in NCTE recognised courses like BEd, MEd, BPEd, MPEd and integrated programmes.

For UG and PG programmes, the department has scheduled two rounds of online counselling followed by one college-level counselling (CLC) round, to be completed by June 30. NCTE courses will have three rounds of online counselling.

Education experts, including Dr Kasliwal and Dr Iqbal, stated that students must complete choice filling along with registration, selecting at least 10 preferred colleges. Seat allotment will be based on merit.