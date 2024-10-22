 Vet Caught Accepting Rs 20,000 Bribe From Gau Sevak In Bhopal
HomeBhopalVet Caught Accepting Rs 20,000 Bribe From Gau Sevak In Bhopal

Vet Caught Accepting Rs 20,000 Bribe From Gau Sevak In Bhopal

The veterinarian Yogesh Somil posted in veterinary hospital Junnardev asked Yaduwanshi to give him Rs 25000 to release the incentive amount.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, October 22, 2024, 10:30 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Jabalpur Lokayukta police caught a veterinary doctor posted in Chhindwara district accepting Rs 20,000 as bribe. SP Sanjay Sahu said that complainant Suresh Yaduwanshi a ‘Gau Sewak’ and resident of tehsil Junnardev, had participated in the national artificial-insemination of cattle year 2021-22 and for which he was to get an incentive of Rs 45,000 from government.

article-image

The veterinarian Yogesh Somil posted in veterinary hospital Junnardev asked Yaduwanshi to give him Rs 25000 to release the incentive amount. The vet finally agreed on Rs 20,000. Yaduwanshi reported the matter to Lokayukta police. A team led by inspector Kamal Singh laid a trap to nab the accused. On Tuesday at the veterinary hospital when the complainant was handing over the amount to the vet, the Lokayukta cops caught him red-handed accepting it.  

MP Housing Board estate officer caught taking Rs 10,000 bribe

O the other hand, Sagar Lokayukta police caught an assistant estate officer of MP Housing Board posted in Sagar for taking bribe of Rs 10,000, police said on Tuesday. Several complaints have been reaching police regarding MPHB official taking bribe to implement schemes. Lokayukta DSP BM Dewedi said complainant Yashwant Vishwakarma, resident of Khurai, in Sagar district, had filed a complaint, stating that he had been allocated a house. He wanted to add his wife’s name in the documents of allotted house. The estate officer Brijesh Nayak posted in Sagar demanded Rs 16,000 to add the name. The matter was reported to the police and a trap team was formed. Meanwhile, the officer Nayak agreed to take the bribe of Rs 10,000. On Tuesday, as soon as the money was handed over to officer, the trap team caught him red-handed.

