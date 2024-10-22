 Blackbuck Found Dead Near Bhopal; Poaching Suspected In Second Case Within Six Months
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 22, 2024, 06:20 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A blackbuck was found dead at a field near Barkheda Salam village, about 40 kilometers from Bhopal. The carcass, believed to be 15-20 hours old, had a deep wound near its neck, raising suspicions that it may have been shot by poachers. The Forest Department received the information on Tuesday morning and immediately responded.

The blackbuck's body was taken to the veterinary hospital at Jail Pahadi in Bhopal for a post-mortem examination conducted by Forest Department's vet and her team.

article-image

According to information, initial findings suggested that the animal was likely shot at night, but further details will be confirmed once the post-mortem report is available within the next three days. The forest department later cremated the animal's remains.

While officials suspect poaching, they have not confirmed any details. SDO mentioned that investigations are underway, but avoided making specific statements about the cause of death until the report is complete. Forest Department's vet also refrained from commenting on the possibility of a gunshot wound, saying that the final report will be submitted to the Forest Department soon.

article-image

Second case within half a year

About five months ago, the carcass of a pregnant blackbuck was discovered near the Forest Department’s rest house in Bishan Khedi, Bhopal. Villagers suspected that the deer was attacked by dogs accompanying Rajasthani sheep herders, who frequently stay in the area. Reports also indicated a possibility of poachers being involved.

