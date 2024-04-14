‘Very Difficult To Survive In Bollywood Without Godfather’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): TV actor Zaan Khan said that he had to face nepotism as he was replaced from a movie by a star kid a month before it went on the floors.

“I too had to face nepotism in Bollywood. I had done a big banner film for which I had done workshops for about 6-7 months and at the last moment I was replaced by a star kid. If there is no godfather, it is very difficult to survive there,” Khan said, adding that “I believe that everything in this world has its right time. When you get the right thing at the right time, it is important for you.”

Speaking about his acting journey, Khan told Free Press that he was recognised for Goldie Behl's show ‘Jhalli Anjali'. “That was my first lead role from where my acting journey started. Then I did shows for MTV, serials for Sony and also did some films. I tell people to focus on their work and work hard. Along with this, it is very important for you to have knowledge of acting. Before going to Mumbai, I honed my acting skills by doing theatre under the direction of Habib Tanveer Sir and then started my journey,” he said, adding that he got a break with Prakash Shah's Satyagraha.