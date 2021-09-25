Vaccination: The journey so far, from hi-tech rooms to road side camps

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is nearing to complete 100% vaccination of first dose administered to people of 18 years of age and above against Covid-19. The state government has stepped up efforts to achieve the target amid growing concern over third, possible corona wave.

Vaccination was launched in state on January 16, 2021. The nine-month journey of Covid vaccination saw many ups and down in the state where six crore people have received anti-corona vaccine so far, which is a record of sorts.

During this journey, one saw people being inoculated in hi-tech 3-room vaccination centres and also on road sides under tents.

There have been instances where vaccines were administered in mobile phone hand set torch light, mobile van head light. During vaccination mega drive-3, inoculation was held in mobile phone torch light in Gwalior-Chambal area due to electricity load shedding.

The state has seen three mega drives and now the fourth will take place on September 27 to achieve the target of administering first dose to all eligible people. On August 25, Vaccination Maha Abhiyan 2 was conducted during which more than four million doses were administered in the state. First mega drive began on International Day of Yoga on June 21 and continued till June 30.

In last nine months, vaccination camps were also organised by businessmen and professionals at their work place. For instance, New Market Traders’ Association, Akhil Bharati Vyapar Mandal organised camps.

Initially, health care workers were vaccinated followed by front line workers. Then, it was opened for people above 60 years of age. Gradually, it was opened for people of 45 years of age. Now, people above 18 years are also the beneficiaries.

Health and family welfare department remained busy in setting up vaccination centres. As per guidelines of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, vaccination centres should have three rooms. One room for visitors, second room for vaccination and third for rest after vaccination.

Later, it was decided that if internet facility is available, then one room is adequate for vaccination as rest of the two rooms can be set up in tents.

In case of adverse reaction after vaccination, nearest health facilities were identified for treatment. A basic life support ambulance was ensured at vaccination centres for shifting beneficiaries to the linked health facility.

