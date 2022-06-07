Uttarakhand Bus Tragedy: MP VD Sharma meets bereaved families, will attend last rites of the departed

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): On Monday, BJP state president and Khajuraho MP VD Sharma had consoled the bereaved families by reaching half a dozen villages.

The BJP State President is visiting every village of Panna area to console the families of the departed.

Till now he has visited Budh Singh Santa, Koni, Simaria and Chikhla village.

He will attend the last rites of the people who died in the Uttarakhand bus accident in Budh Singh Santa.

After, he will be visiting other villages and families too.