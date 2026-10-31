Unseasonal Rain Poses Risk To Paddy Crop Across 1 Lakh Hectares In Gwalior-Chambal, Farmers Worried

Unseasonal Rain Threatens Paddy Crop Across 1 Lakh Hectares In Gwalior-Chambal, Farmers Worried |

Paddy Harvesting In Madhya Pradesh: Unseasonal rain accompanied by strong winds has increased concerns among paddy farmers in the Gwalior-Chambal division. The rain has threatened the mature paddy crop spread across more than one lakh hectares, which is now ready for harvesting. Due to delayed transplantation this season, paddy harvesting has also been pushed back. So far, only 15% of the crop has been harvested and brought home.

The sudden change in weather has raised fears of paddy crop damage across the region. Farmers are worried that rainwater could damage both standing crops and harvested paddy lying in the fields.

Delayed Harvest Adds To Farmers' Concerns

Paddy harvesting is currently underway in most parts of the Gwalior-Chambal division. Farmers said a similar situation occurred last year, when rain damaged their crops just before harvesting.

This time, the delayed transplantation has further increased the risk. With only 15% of the crop harvested so far, a large portion of the paddy is still exposed to the weather.

Farmers fear that rainwater could enter the standing crops or collect around harvested paddy lying in the fields. This could cause the grains to turn black and lose their shine, affecting the quality of the produce.

Farmers Advised To Protect Paddy Crop

Amid concerns over unseasonal rain in Madhya Pradesh, agricultural experts have advised farmers to take immediate steps to protect their produce. Farmers who have already harvested their paddy but left it in the fields to move it to safer places, such as threshing floors or covered areas.

Farmers are also advised to cover harvested paddy properly with strong tarpaulins to prevent rainwater from damaging the grains.

Farmers have also been advised to drain out accumulated rainwater from their fields immediately. These precautions can help reduce crop damage due to rain and protect the quality of the harvested paddy.