Bhopal Civic Body Permits Felling Of 85 Trees In Tiger Movement Zone, Environmentalist Alleges False Address Used To Obtain Approval | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A controversy has erupted over the Bhopal Municipal Corporation's (BMC) permission to fell 85 trees in the Chandanpura and Kaliasot Dam areas, which fall within a sensitive tiger movement zone.

Environmentalist Rashid Noor Khan has lodged a complaint with the Bhopal collector, alleging that Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company Limited obtained permission for the tree felling by providing a false address for the proposed transmission tower installation.

Two applications were submitted, one for 24 trees and the other for 61 trees in Kaliasot. Rs 2.83 lakh was paid for the cutting of 24 trees, while Rs 3.66 lakh was paid for felling 61 trees for the transmission line.

Environmentalist Rashid Noor Khan said, The area where these trees are being felled is a dense forest and falls within a highly sensitive tiger movement zone. In the past, the Forest Department had intervened to halt construction activities and tree felling in this region.

Khan further said that when he visited the Chandanpura tiger movement area near '13 Shutters' and examined the documents, he found that the location was not identified as the Chandanpura tiger movement area. Instead, it was mentioned as "behind Khushilal Hospital and the Kaliasot Dam submergence area".

The complainant has demanded that all ongoing construction, including tower construction, and the felling of trees in the Chandanpura tiger habitat (13-shutter area), the Kaliasot Dam submergence area and the land behind Khushilal Hospital be stopped immediately.

Any permissions granted based on incorrect information or false addresses should be revoked with immediate effect. A high-level investigation should be conducted. The matter should also be brought to the attention of the Central Empowered Committee (CEC).