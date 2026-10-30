AIIMS Bhopal Bought ₹14 Tube For ₹943, Finds Internal Probe

AIIMS Bhopal Bought Rs 14 Tube For Rs 943, Finds Internal Probe | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A tube priced at Rs 14.27 was purchased for Rs 943.49 at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal. Similarly, the rates for over 125 medicines and more than 200 surgical items were found to be 500% to 6,500% higher than expected. This was revealed in a report by an AIIMS Bhopal committee.

An internal report from AIIMS Bhopal, an institution under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has highlighted a significant price disparity between the government-supplied items and those charged by the 'AMRIT' pharmacy chain.

A comparative analysis cites the example of a 200-centimetre high-pressure extension tube, which reveals the most striking price gap. While the institution had an existing contracted rate of Rs 14.27 for the item, the 'AMRIT' pharmacy charged Rs 943.49, a difference of Rs 929.22.

The report also revealed significant price discrepancies for several items, including Terlipressin injections, Gentamicin injections, Acyclovir, Iron Sucrose and various medical supplies used in surgeries.

A comparative investigation was initiated on the directions of the then director of AIIMS Bhopal, Prof Dr Ajay Singh, following complaints regarding the pricing of medicines and medical supplies.

A committee was constituted on April 15, 2025, and its report compared the supply rates of 'AMRIT', a pharmacy outlet scheme, with the rate contracts of other suppliers at AIIMS.

AIIMS Bhopal medical superintendent Dr Vikas Gupta said he had not received any communication from the Central Government regarding the matter since assuming his position.

The 'AMRIT' pharmacy has been instructed to ensure the supply of medicines and medical materials at L-1 (lowest bidder) rates. AIIMS is in the process of establishing its own rate contracts, and procurement from the 'AMRIT' pharmacy will be restricted to emergencies only.