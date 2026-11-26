Unsafe Ghee In Morena: 11,000 Kg Of Ghee Declared Unsafe After Lead Contamination Found In Lab Test |

Food Adulteration News: A major case of suspected food adulteration has come to light in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district. Around 11,000 kg of ghee was seized by the Morena police from a tanker. Laboratory tests found lead levels above the prescribed safety limits, raising concerns about the possible health risks had the ghee reached the market.

It has been declared unsafe for human consumption by the Food Safety Department.

Lead Levels Exceed Permissible Limits

According to reports, Station Road police intercepted a tanker carrying approximately 11,000 kg of ghee. Suspecting that the product might not meet safety standards, the Food Safety Department collected samples and sent them to a laboratory for testing.

The laboratory report revealed that the samples contained lead beyond the permissible limits. Based on these findings, the department declared the entire batch unsafe for human consumption.

Lead is a toxic heavy metal that can cause serious health problems. Exposure is particularly dangerous for children and pregnant women. The findings have raised concerns about the risks associated with contaminated food products.

Where Was The 11,000 Kg Ghee Supposed To Be Supplied?

The seizure of adulterated ghee in Madhya Pradesh has raised questions about the source and intended destination of the ghee. Officials are investigating where the product was manufactured, who was involved in its supply and which traders were supposed to receive it.

Had the tanker not been intercepted, the unsafe ghee could potentially have entered the market and reached consumers.

The investigation into the ghee adulteration case is now focusing on the supply chain and the people involved in the trade.

Food Safety Department Faces Disposal Challenge

Another major concern is the safe disposal of the seized 11,000 kg of ghee. Since laboratory tests have declared the batch unsafe, authorities must ensure that it does not re-enter the market or the food supply chain.

The Food Safety Department in Morena and the district administration will have to ensure that the seized stock is disposed of according to regulations. Further investigation is underway to identify those responsible and determine the complete supply chain.

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