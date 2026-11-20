Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Unveils India's First Indigenous H5N1 Vaccine To Protect Chickens From Bird Flu | VIDEO |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan unveiled the country's first indigenously developed H5N1 vaccine to protect chickens from bird flu here on Friday.

Scientists at the Indian Council of Agricultural Research-National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (ICAR-NIHSAD) in Bhopal developed the vaccine, officials from the Union Agriculture Ministry said.

This is the first-of-its-kind vaccine developed in India against clade 2.3.2.1a of the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 virus, they said.

Addressing a programme organised at the ICAR-NIHSAD in Anand Nagar, Bhopal, Chouhan said the indigenous vaccine was an important achievement for India in the field of bird flu prevention and animal health protection.

#WATCH | Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan dedicates India's first indigenous H5N1 bird flu vaccine for chickens, developed by ICAR-NIHSAD, to the nation. Developed by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research–National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (ICAR-NIHSAD), the vaccine targets the H5N1 Clade 2.3.2.1a strain to protect poultry and reduce losses for farmers. — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2026

"This vaccine is an example of India's self-reliance," he said while hailing the team of scientists that developed the vaccine indigenously.

"Bird flu causes large-scale deaths of chickens and huge economic losses to poultry farmers. The indigenous vaccine will strengthen bird flu control in India and provide protection to chickens," he said.

Chouhan said India had recorded more than 500 outbreaks of H5N1 and H5N8 since 2006, and until now, no specific vaccine had been available against the H5N1 virus.

The indigenous vaccine developed by the ICAR-NIHSAD in Bhopal seeks to address this challenge, the Union Minister said.

HPAI, commonly known as bird flu, is a serious disease affecting chickens and other birds. Outbreaks can result in almost 100% mortality among infected birds.

Besides the Union Agriculture Minister, Madhya Pradesh Sports and Youth Welfare and Cooperatives Minister Vishwas Sarang and Bhopal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Alok Sharma, among others, were present at the ceremony held here.