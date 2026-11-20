MP Board Exam Confusion Hits 20 Lakh Students As Half-Yearly Tests Follow Old Pattern Despite New Annual Exam Format | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Even as the Madhya Pradesh School Education Department claims to have introduced a new examination pattern for Classes 9 to 12, it has begun half-yearly exams in the old format, leaving nearly 20 lakh students caught between two assessment systems.

The half-yearly examinations, which began on Wednesday, are being conducted using question papers based on the previous pattern.

This is despite the department's decision to introduce a revised format for the annual examinations from the 2026-27 academic session.

According to the examination guidelines issued by the Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI) on Sept 24, half-yearly question papers for Classes 9 to 12 were to be prepared on the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE)'s examination scheme.

Under the revised format, the provision of internal choices in several questions carrying two, three, four and five marks will be reduced or removed.

Students will have to attempt more questions without the flexibility available under the earlier pattern.

Rs 13 crore spent on question paper printing

The state spends approximately Rs 13 crore on printing question papers for Classes 9 to 12. The 'Lok Shikshan Sanchanalaya' prepares the question papers for these classes, while the state Open School undertakes their printing.

The printing cost is approximately Rs 65 per question paper. The system involves higher expenditure for papers with larger student numbers, while papers for subjects with fewer students are printed in smaller quantities.

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