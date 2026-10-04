Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Questions Viral ‘In Mardon Ka Kya Bharosa’ Slogan; Calls For Introspection On Women’s Safety | VIDEO |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday raised concern over the viral social media slogan, “Ek kachori, do samosa, in mardon ka kya bharosa,” asking why girls had reached a point where they felt unable to trust men. Speaking at the ‘Navgati’ Education Scholarship programme in Bhopal, Chouhan stressed women’s safety, respect, education and employment while announcing support for drivers’ children.

क्यों ये नौबत आई कि हमारी बेटियों को

“एक कचौड़ी, दो समोसा” जैसे नारे लगाने पड़ रहे हैं?



हमें इस पर गंभीरता से विचार करना होगा।



हमें संकल्प लेना होगा-

हम अपनी बहन-बेटियों का सम्मान करेंगे,

उनकी सुरक्षा करेंगे

और उनके अधिकारों की रक्षा करेंगे। pic.twitter.com/ytjHYy1u54 — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) October 3, 2026

Calls For Introspection

Shivraj Singh Chouhan said society could not progress if daughters were unable to trust men. He urged men, boys and parents to introspect and ensure women were treated with dignity.

“Why has such a situation arisen that my daughters have to write this slogan?” he asked, adding that women’s safety was the responsibility of society as a whole.

Chouhan said people who look at girls with wrong intentions are often known to them rather than strangers. He said the viral slogan should never become meaningful or successful.

Scholarships For Drivers’ Children

Praising the scholarship programme for drivers’ children, Chouhan said drivers play a crucial role in India’s economy by transporting agricultural produce, construction material and other essential goods.

“Drivers do not just drive trucks; they run the country and people’s lives,” he said.

Under the education scholarship scheme, students from Classes 8 to 10 scoring above 60% will receive ₹4,000 annually, while Classes 11 and 12 students will get ₹4,500. Students scoring above 90% will receive ₹5,000.

Chouhan also promised support for free coaching, skill development and employment opportunities, saying “Mama” would stand with students even after their education.

Referring to Indian sportspersons, he praised their Asian Games performance and India’s cricket victory over Pakistan.

Later, Chouhan attended the RSSDI MPCONE-2026 diabetes conference in Sanchi, where he called for greater awareness, prevention and research to tackle the growing challenge of diabetes.