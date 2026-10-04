Sister Carries Differently-Abled Brother On Shoulders To Ward In MP's Guna | VIDEO

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A video purportedly showing a woman carrying her differently-abled brother on her shoulders to a hospital ward in Guna district’s Raghogarh area has raised questions over patient assistance and facilities at the hospital.

The incident reportedly involved Krishnabai, a resident of Borkhedi village, who had brought her brother Jagdish to the hospital for treatment. Jagdish has reportedly been unwell for around a year and is unable to walk due to his disability.

According to Krishnabai, she expected to get a stretcher or assistance from hospital staff after reaching the facility. However, she claimed that no such assistance was available for a considerable period. Left with little choice, she carried her brother on her shoulders to the ward.

The video of the incident subsequently surfaced, triggering questions over why a patient's relative had to carry him despite the hospital reportedly having stretchers and staff assigned to assist patients.

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The hospital administration, however, denied that there was any shortage of stretchers at the facility.

Civil Surgeon in-charge Dr Rajkumar Rishishwar said an adequate number of stretchers were available at the hospital. He said stretchers are stationed near the Critical Care Block as well as the old hospital premises.

According to the hospital administration, ward boys and multi-utility staff have been assigned to transport patients from entry points to wards.

Officials maintained that relatives sometimes carry patients themselves in a hurry instead of seeking assistance from hospital employees. They said relatives can approach staff for help whenever required.

The incident has nevertheless brought the hospital’s patient-support arrangements under scrutiny, particularly regarding assistance available to differently-abled and immobile patients.

The contrasting accounts of the patient's family and hospital administration have raised questions over whether assistance was readily accessible when the family reached the facility and why the woman ultimately had to carry her brother herself.