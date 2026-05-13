Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Launches Free ‘Mama Coaching’ For Economically Weak MPPSC Aspirants In Vidisha -- VIDEO

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Launches ‘Mama Coaching’ For MPPSC Aspirants In Vidisha -- VIDEO | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers and Welfare in India, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, inaugurated a special coaching programme for the MPPSC aspirants in Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha.

The programme has been named after Minister Chouhan’s nickname, ‘Mama Coaching.’

The initiative aims to help students, especially local youth, prepare for government job exams and build a brighter future.

The programme is focused on providing quality guidance and study support to economically weaker section of the societey at free of cost, which will benefit many aspiring candidates in the region.

Speaking about the initiative, Chouhan’s son, Kartikey Singh Chouhan said, “Mama coaching keval ek coaching ka madhyam nahi hai. Coaching to iski ek swabhavik prakriya hai, lekin iske sath-sath hum unko bhi target karna chahte hain jo sarkari naukriyon ke alava apne rozgar ke avsar dhundhna chahte hain.”

(Mama Coaching is not just a medium for coaching. We also aim to support those who want to explore employment opportunities beyond government jobs).”

“The main purpose of this initiative is to provide career guidance to young minds,” Kartikey added.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launches ‘Mama Coaching Classes’ in Vidisha.



The primary objective of Mama Coaching Classes is to provide free guidance to economically disadvantaged but talented youth to better prepare for competitive examinations. pic.twitter.com/ifcTX3CdZC — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) May 11, 2026

He further said, “10 - 12 ke bacchon ko aksar nahi pata rehte hai ki apne career me aage jake karna kya hai. Wo gutthi ko suljhane me shayad hum unki madad kar sakte hain. Isliye Mama coaching ke sampark me aaye.”

(Students of Classes 10 - 12 often don’t know what they want to pursue in their future careers. We can help them solve this confusion. That is why they should connect with Mama Coaching.)

“Aur iske sath-sath kafi guest lectures aise honge jo humare usual syllabus ke nahi honge lekin wo unko jeevan me, duniya-daari samajhne me madad karenge.”

(Along with this, there will be several guest lectures that may not be part of the usual syllabus, but will help students understand life and the practical aspects of the world.)