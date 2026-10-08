Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Becomes Grandfather Again, Welcomes Grandson Ahaan Born To Kunal And Riddhi | VIDEO | Instagram

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has become a grandfather once again following the birth of his grandson Ahaan, born to his younger son Kunal and daughter-in-law Riddhi. The minister shared his happiness with netizens through a video on his official X handle on Thursday.

He wrote, “Aaj hamare jeevan mein phir ek baar saubhagya ka suryoday hua hai. Bete ke roop mein ‘Ahaan’ hamare ghar apaar khushiyan lekar aaya hai. Kunal aur Riddhi mata-pita bane hain, mujhe aur Sadhana ko phir se dada-dadi banne ka saubhagya mila hai. Kartikeya-Amanat bade papa-badi mummy ban gaye hain aur hamari laadli Ila ka bhai hamare ghar khushiyan lekar aaya hai.”

(Today, the sun of good fortune has risen once again in our lives. Ahaan has brought immense happiness into our home with his arrival. Kunal and Riddhi have become parents, while Sadhana and I have been blessed with the joy of becoming grandparents once again. Kartikeya and Amanat have become an uncle and aunt, and our beloved Ila now has a little brother, bringing happiness to the entire family.)

He added, “Bete ‘Ahaan’ ki nanhi-si kilkaari ne poore ghar ko aanand aur prem se bhar diya hai. Yeh hamare liye Ishwar ka anmol aashirwad hai. Sandeep Jain ji aur Swati Jain ji ko bhi nana-nani banne ki bahut-bahut badhai.”

(The sweet little cries of Ahaan have filled the entire home with joy and love. He is a precious blessing from God for our family. Heartiest congratulations to Sandeep Jain and Swati Jain on becoming maternal grandparents.)

Grandson After Granddaughter

Earlier, Chouhan became a grandfather for the first time when his elder son Kartikeya Singh Chouhan and daughter-in-law Amanat welcomed a baby girl at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi.

Dada on Duty❤️ Perfect evening! https://t.co/ETExODmIPW — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) August 30, 2026

Chouhan shared a video celebrating the newborn's arrival on social media, expressing his happiness at welcoming a 'Ladli Lakshmi' into the family.

Reflecting on the family's happiness, Chouhan said that Amanat and Riddhi had joined the family as daughters-in-law in 2025, while 2026 brought another blessing with the arrival of granddaughter Ila.