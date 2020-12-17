Union Minister Prahlad Patel, Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra among 7 members in BJP committee for West Bengal

Bhopal: The home minister Narottam Mishra and Union Minister Prahlad Patel have been included in the party committee constituted for the West Bengal assembly elections. The Union Home Minister Amit Shah has formed the committee of seven ministers and BJP leaders for the assembly elections in West Bengal. The members include Sanjiv Balyan, Gajendra Shekhawat, Arjun Munda, Mansukh Mandviya, Keshav Prasad Mourya, Pradhan Singh Patel and Narrotam Mishra. The committee members will chalk out a strategy with party central leadership for the 2021 polls in the state. The BJP national secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya is the state in-charge and Arvind Menon is the co-incharge of the state. The BJP national leadership has shown faith in the party leaders of Madhya Pradesh. Four BJP leaders are given responsibility of the state from MP.