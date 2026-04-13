Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Orders Fixing Of Accident-Prone ‘Black Spots’ On MP Highways | File Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday instructed the officials to identify accident-prone areas, known as ‘black spots,’ on all national highways in Madhya Pradesh and ensure their permanent improvement within a fixed and stipulated timeframe.

The Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways issued these directions while chairing a detailed review meeting with officials from his ministry and the Bhopal region of the National Highways Authority of India. Road stretches where frequent accidents occur are officially marked as ‘black spots.’

He instructed officials to carefully identify all such dangerous locations in the state and ensure their permanent improvement within the given deadlines.

He also emphasised strict compliance with the highest standards of quality in all ongoing and upcoming road projects across Madhya Pradesh.

According to an NHAI, the minister said that necessary geometric improvements, proper road signage, crash barriers, road markings, adequate lighting, and other engineering safety measures must be effectively implemented at each identified black spot.

These steps, he said, are essential to significantly reduce road accidents and improve overall traffic safety.

During the meeting, Gadkari also reviewed the progress of various highway projects, the quality of construction work, the status of land acquisition, and other important aspects related to project implementation and execution.

He further said that road infrastructure development is not limited only to improving connectivity. It is also a key foundation for the country’s economic progress and balanced regional development across states.

He added that the completion of highway projects is helping to promote industrial and commercial activities and is also generating local employment opportunities in many regions.

Gadkari also noted that improved road connectivity has made access to tourist destinations in Madhya Pradesh easier, which is further contributing to the growth of the tourism sector in the state.