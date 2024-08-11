 Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Criticizes Congress For Misbehavior In Rajya Sabha, Calls It An Insult To The Constitution
FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, August 11, 2024, 04:12 PM IST
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister for Communications, Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday, strongly condemned Congress for it's alleged misbehaviour with Rajya Sabha Chair and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar in Gwalior.

He described Congress members allegations on the RS Chairman as disrespectful, terming it an insult not only to the Vice President but also to the Constitution.

Recently, two Congress leaders RS Pramod Tiwari and Maken accused the Chairman Dhankar of 'partisanship' in conduction the house affairs and muzzeling the opposition party. The incident caused a chaos in the Upper House.

'Insult to constitution'

During a brief visit to Gwalior, Scindia expressed his dismay over the conduct of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha. He stated that such behavior towards the Chairman, who is also the Vice President of India, is unacceptable and amounts to an affront to the Constitution itself.

He emphasized that the Vice President deserves respect, and any misconduct directed at him in the parliamentary setting is an insult to the highest office and the democratic values of the nation.

Scindia also took the opportunity to criticize the Congress party, accusing it of trying to create chaos and distraction in the country. He stated that while the Congress has a history of spreading anarchy and keeping the nation in darkness, the BJP, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, is committed to leading the country on the path of development.

Concluding his remarks, Scindia expressed confidence that the public is aware of these actions and will respond appropriately, as they have done in the past.

