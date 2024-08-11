Caught On Cam: Two Puppies Killed After Car Runs Over Them While Reversing In Indore; Angered Netizens Demand Strict Action |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A heartbreaking video surfaced on social media on Sunday, in which a car ran over stary puppies playing on the road killing two of them. The video was captured in the CCTV camera installed in the locality and was shared by People For Animals Indore on Saturday night.

According to information, the matter pertains to Mahadev Totla Nagar in Indore, in which a white car crushed two puppies to death and fled the spot. As soon as witnessed, a citizen, Priyanshu Jain, took swift action and filed an FIR against the people sitting inside the car under Section 325 of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The CCTV footage:

Puppies’ mom left helpless!

In the footage, it can be seen how the puppies were playing on a peaceful road at night, when a car suddenly came, ran over them and while reversing the car left the spot. After the mother of the puppies saw this, she rushed to them and tried to save them.

Unfortunately, out of around six puppies, two of them succumbed on the spot.

The video has been viral on social media and has attracted huge condemnation from the netizens. Both People for Animals and the netizens have demanded strict punishments against the accused as soon as possible.