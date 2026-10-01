Union Home Minister Amit Shah To Spend 23 Hours In Bhopal: Dairy Plant Launch, Gopalak Conference And IISER Foundation Ceremony On Agenda | File pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Bhopal on Oct 2 for a nearly 23-hour visit, during which he will attend a Gopalak Conference, inaugurate a ₹16.80 crore dairy plant and open an exhibition on new criminal laws. His itinerary also includes laying the foundation stone of the IISER Atri campus, unveiling a Swami Vivekananda statue and attending dairy development programmes.

Shah is expected to arrive in Bhopal around 9 pm on Oct 2 and stay overnight at Hotel Taj. He will attend several government and public programmes on Oct 3 before leaving the city around 8 pm.

Over 35,000 Cattle Rearers To Attend Gopalak Conference

Shah will attend a state-level Gopalak Conference at BHEL Dussehra Ground, where more than 35,000 cattle rearers and dairy cooperative members are expected to gather.

At the conference, he will distribute bonuses to dairy farmers, provide assistance to gaushalas, honour women cattle rearers and distribute approval letters under the Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Kamdhenu Yojana.

Amit Shah To Inaugurate ₹16.80 Crore Dairy Plant In Bhopal

The Union Home Minister will inaugurate a fermented dairy products plant at the Bhopal Cooperative Milk Union premises. Built at a cost of ₹16.80 crore, the plant has a milk-processing capacity of 40,000 litres per day.

The facility will manufacture curd, buttermilk, lassi, shrikhand and mawa, expanding Sanchi's range of value-added dairy products.

Shah will also participate in programmes related to other dairy development projects, including a proposed ₹255 crore dairy plant in Ujjain.

Exhibition On New Criminal Laws, IISER Campus Visit

At BHEL Ground, Shah will inaugurate an exhibition highlighting the new criminal laws and changes in policing.

He will also lay the foundation stone of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Atri campus at Bhauri and unveil a statue of Swami Vivekananda.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the Bhopal Western Bypass is also on his proposed agenda.