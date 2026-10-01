MP CM Mohan Yadav Reviews Preparations For Union Minister Amit Shah’s Bhopal Visit; ₹16.8 Crore Dairy Plant To Be Inaugurated On October 3

File photo of CM Mohan Yadav greeting Union Minister Amit Shah |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav held multiple separate meetings with senior government officials on Wednesday to review preparations for Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s Bhopal visit scheduled for October 3. The Chief Minister also discussed proposed changes to government employee promotions and compassionate appointments with officials of the General Administration Department (GAD).

CM Reviews Promotion Proposals

During the meetings, GAD officials briefed CM Mohan Yadav on proposed recommendations concerning the promotion process for government employees. Discussions also covered compassionate appointments and other administrative matters.

Deputy Chief Minister and Public Health and Medical Education Minister Rajendra Shukla, School Education Minister Uday Pratap Singh and other ministers participated in discussions concerning their respective departments.

The Chief Minister also reviewed preparations for the launch of Animal Husbandry Department schemes during Amit Shah’s visit to Madhya Pradesh.

Amit Shah To Inaugurate Dairy Plant

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to attend several programmes during his two-day visit to Madhya Pradesh, including the inauguration of a ₹16.80 crore Fermented Product Dairy Plant at the Bhopal Cooperative Milk Sangh premises on October 3.

The new dairy processing facility is expected to strengthen Madhya Pradesh’s dairy sector by boosting milk processing capacity and promoting the production of value-added dairy products.

The project has been developed at a total cost of ₹16.80 crore, including a ₹6 crore grant from the Central Government and a ₹10.80 crore contribution from the Bhopal Cooperative Dairy Association.

The plant will have a milk processing capacity of 40,000 litres per day, supporting the expansion of dairy processing infrastructure in Madhya Pradesh.