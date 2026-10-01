 Rahul Gandhi To Visit MP’s Balaghat On October 1, Meet Families Of Deceased Tribal Children
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Rahul Gandhi To Visit MP’s Balaghat On October 1, Meet Families Of Deceased Tribal Children

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi will visit MP’s Balaghat on October 1 to meet families of tribal children who died amid health concerns in the district. He is scheduled to travel from Gondia to Jagla village in Baihar tehsil, interact with affected families and address the media.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 30, 2026, 10:29 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi To Visit MP’s Balaghat On October 1, Meet Families Of Deceased Tribal Children
Rahul Gandhi To Visit MP’s Balaghat On October 1, Meet Families Of Deceased Tribal Children | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi will visit Balaghat on Thursday to meet the families of tribal children who died amid cases of malnutrition, malaria and other health-related complications in the district.

As per his schedule, Gandhi will first reach Gondia Airport in Maharashtra in the morning.

He will leave Gondia by road for Jagla village of Baihar tehsil and is scheduled to reach the village at around 2.15 pm.

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Gandhi will spend around 45 minutes in Jagla, where he will meet the families of children who died in the affected Tribal areas.

He is scheduled to address the media at 3 pm before leaving Jagla for Gondia Airport.

The visit comes amid concerns over the deaths of Tribal children in Balaghat's Baihar and Birsa areas.

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