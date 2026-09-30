Free Press Conducts ‘Stay Away From Drugs’ Seminar In Bhopal; Felicitates 27 Cops For Significant Contribution Towards 'Drug Free' Society | VIDEO

Stay Away From Drugs Seminar: In a major initiative against drug abuse, Free Press organised a ‘Stay Away From Drugs’ seminar and felicitation ceremony in Bhopal on Wednesday, bringing together policymakers, police officials, experts and social leaders to raise awareness about substance abuse. The event focused on the growing need for a drug-free society, community participation and stronger efforts to curb drug-related activities in Madhya Pradesh.

The event was held at the Ahilya Auditorium of the State-Level Animal Husbandry Training Institute, Aradhana Nagar. Several prominent personalities attended the programme, including Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar as the chief guest.

#StayAwayFromDrugs: Free Press to honour 27 cops for their significant efforts towards making Bhopal ‘Drug Free’



Spot the little surprise in wave of the Khaki!👶 pic.twitter.com/uqerbcWhQg — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) September 30, 2026

Cabinet Minister for Co-operatives, Sports and Youth Welfare Vishvas Sarang, Vidya Bharati Madhya Bharat Provincial Secretary (Organisation) Nikhilesh Maheshwari, ADG Narcotics (STF, SAF and SISF) D Sreenivasa Varma and renowned cancer specialist Dr Dinesh Pendharkar were present as special guests.

A total of 27 policemen were felicitated during the event for their contribution towards controlling drug-related activities and supporting the campaign against substance abuse in Madhya Pradesh.

Addressing the gathering, Free Press Bureau Chief Nitendra Sharma highlighted the link between drug abuse and crime. He said, “Nashe apradhon ka ek bada karan hai” (Drug addiction is a major reason behind crimes), stressing the need for greater awareness and public participation in the fight against addiction.

#WATCH | ‘Drugs Have Emerged As One Of The Major Causes Of Crime And We Definitely Don’t Want Udta Madhya Pradesh’: Free Press Executive Editor Nitendra Sharma Addresses Seminar On #StayAwayFromDrugs#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews #NitendraSharma #FreePress @nitendrasharma2 pic.twitter.com/Wzg0Qs6uF3 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) September 30, 2026

Speaking at the seminar, Nikhilesh Maheshwari shared a disturbing account of drug abuse from Haryana and explained the serious impact addiction can have on individuals, families and society. He emphasised the need for collective efforts to address substance abuse and protect young people.

Minister Vishvas Sarang said the government is committed to eliminating drugs from the country and called for active participation from citizens and the media in this mission. He compared the fight against drugs with the government’s efforts to eradicate Naxalism.

Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar described drug addiction as a threat to Indian culture and society. He said, “Drug addiction is a foreign attack on our Indian culture,” and urged people, especially the youth, to stay away from substance abuse.

Some of the powerful people behind operation #StayAwayFromDrugs pic.twitter.com/dZv7yEz6QX — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) September 30, 2026

The seminar concluded with a message of collective responsibility, encouraging citizens, law enforcement agencies and social organisations to work together to create a drug-free Madhya Pradesh and strengthen awareness against drug abuse.