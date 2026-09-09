‘Only Teachers Can Guide Gen-Z On Right Path,’ Free Press Felicitates Educators In Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Recognising the pivotal role of educators in shaping the future of society, Free Press, in association with Daly College Business Management (DCBM), organised a grand Teachers’ Day felicitation programme at Free Press House. The event was powered by Omaxe Limited, with Geeta Rameshwar Trust as associate sponsor.

The event brought together prominent academic leaders, administrative dignitaries and experienced schoolteachers from across the city to celebrate the profound impact of teaching and the evolving responsibilities of educators in the modern era.

The ceremony featured Guests of Honour Prof Rajeev Dixit, Vice Chairman of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Good Governance and Policy Analysis, and Dr Arvind Ghangoria, Dean of MGM Medical College, Indore. Special Guests included Dr Shresth Chhabra of Daly College Business Management and Akhil Sharma of Omaxe Limited, Indore. Free Press' Arshit Gautam welcomed the guests and expressed gratitude to teachers for their contribution.

During the event, keynote speakers emphasised that teachers do more than impart academic knowledge. They mentor young minds, instil core moral values and identify children's unique potential from an early age.

Highlighting the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 alongside the rising influence of artificial intelligence and digital shifts, the dignitaries underscored that an empathetic, value-driven teacher remains the ultimate foundation for guiding Generation Z and Generation Alpha towards a bright, disciplined and purposeful future.

Alcohol-free, tobacco-free equals true excellence

Dr Arvind Ghangoria Dean, MGM Medical College |

"Teachers’ Day is vital for students, teachers and the entire nation alike. In my 25 years as a professor of surgery, I have realised that true teaching goes far beyond formal lectures. Ninety per cent of what students absorb comes indirectly from observing our daily behaviour: how we talk, how we treat patients and the ethics we hold in our hearts.

"Teachers come in many forms. In a medical college, our patients are our greatest teachers, as are the nurses, ward boys and technicians we work alongside. Learning is an unending process. When a teacher enters a classroom of 100 students, there are 101 learners in that room. As long as we are learning, we are living.

"During my post-graduation, I was told that alcohol was necessary to be a surgeon, but I proved that myth wrong. I teach that true professional excellence comes only when you are completely alcohol-free, tobacco-free and drug-free. We must address these issues openly, which is why our institution actively promotes alcohol-free, smoke-free and single-use plastic-free environments to combat growing health crises like cancer.

"Our responsibility is to guide young minds towards a healthy and noble path. As Sant Kabir Das wrote: 'Jeevan vish ki bel hai, Guru amrit ki khaan', life is a vine of poison, and the Guru is an endless mine of nectar."

Dr Arvind Ghangoria

Dean, MGM Medical College

Navigating Gen Z & Alpha possible only with teachers

Prof Rajeev Dixit |

"The role of a teacher is becoming far more critical today as we navigate the rise of AI, Gen Z and Gen Alpha. No governance system or technology can control or guide this generation. Only a dedicated teacher can. In India, society expects educators to be role models, instilling deep moral values and character alongside modern education.

"Under the National Education Policy 2020, our responsibility starts as early as Class 6, where it falls upon us to identify and nurture each child's unique skills. Because of the deep connection we build with students, we often recognise their true potential even before their parents do. Guiding a child towards their natural talent brings genuine harmony and positivity to society.

"Acharya Rajneesh once noted that if a teacher leaves teaching to become anything else, even the President of a nation, it is a demotion, not a promotion. Moving away from being an educator is never an elevation. Regardless of any administrative title I hold, if I fail to fulfil my duty as a teacher, I have diminished, not grown.

"A teacher carries immense sensitivity, protecting a child’s dignity while shaping their character. We must remain steadfast in this noble calling, steering society along a path firmly rooted in Indian values."

Prof Rajeev Dixit

Vice Chairman, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Good Governance and Policy Analysis

Some dialogues with teachers at Free Press

Sujata Johnson |

"I love teaching. Initially, I taught in a boys' school and felt it was tough, but grooming them is a real achievement. There should be no differentiation between kids. We should guide them positively and focus on life skills over just academics. Grooming them to be good citizens is what truly matters. Equality is everything."

Sujata Johnson

St. Paul Higher Secondary School

Archana Trivedi Sri Sathya Sai Vidya Vihar |

"It has been an incredible learning experience over my 20 years as an educator. I have learnt far more from my students than I have taught them. Even today, I am still learning every single day."

Archana Trivedi

Sri Sathya Sai Vidya Vihar

Sushmita Banerjee Delhi Public School |

"It is a long, continuous journey, and right now I feel like a student again. I am actively trying to comprehend and adapt to this new generation alongside AI."

Sushmita Banerjee

Delhi Public School

Poonam Pardhi SDPS International School |

"With 20 years of experience, my passion for this profession remains unchanged. I love teaching. It was always my dream to become a teacher and inspire young minds."

Poonam Pardhi

SDPS International School

Dayaram Nimodia Shri Vaishnav Academy |

"In my 33 years since the start of our school, teachers used to have Aladdin’s magic lamp to inspire children. Today, the world has simply turned digital and we need that magic back. Teaching now requires much more patience as discipline, reading and writing skills are fading. Events like this provide the respect and appreciation we need to stay patient and serve better."

Dayaram Nimodia

Shri Vaishnav Academy

Aditi Agrawal JVM Higher Secondary School |

"Running a school with more than 500 students is a journey filled with constant purpose. A teacher touches eternity; they can never tell where their influence stops."

Aditi Agrawal

JVM Higher Secondary School

Pooja Shrivastava Kalyan Vidya Niketan |

"Over my 18 years of teaching Sanskrit and Hindi, I’ve found that the real challenge lies in keeping the kids engaged and entertained while imparting crucial language roots."

Pooja Shrivastava

Kalyan Vidya Niketan

Reena Napavaliya Shri Bal Vinay Mandir |

"When the students we taught go ahead and surpass even our own success, it brings us pure delight. We always wish the absolute best for their future."

Reena Napavaliya

Shri Bal Vinay Mandir

Anamika Pandit Sarafa Vidya Niketan Scheme 71 |

"Through 18 years in education, my focus has always been on cultivating a healthy, supportive environment where children feel safe to learn and grow."

Anamika Pandit

Sarafa Vidya Niketan Scheme 71

Shobhana Attut Brilliant Convent School |

"My mother, Savitri Chourasia, is my true inspiration and role model. I am standing here today as an educator entirely because of her guidance."

Shobhana Attut

Brilliant Convent School

Archana Hirway SICA School, Scheme No 54 |

"Being a teacher is a special blessing because it allows me to relive the joy and innocence of childhood every single day."

Archana Hirway

SICA School, Scheme No 54

Champa Bhattacharjee SICA School Nipania |

"It is the noblest profession of all. Grooming small children to build a better future is, in my opinion, the most fulfilling path anyone can choose."

Champa Bhattacharjee

SICA School Nipania

Premlata George St. Arnold's Higher Secondary School |

"Across 34 years in education, the fundamental goal remains the same: to plant seeds of knowledge and empathy that will bloom for a lifetime."

Premlata George

St. Arnold's Higher Secondary School

Mehar Nigar Siddhique Kendriya Vidyalaya No 2 |

"With 33 years dedicated to guiding young minds, I’ve learnt that good teaching is more about asking the right questions than giving the right answers."

Mehar Nigar Siddhique

Kendriya Vidyalaya No 2

Leelawati Shukla Sarafa Vidya Niketan Mog Lines |

"Since 1994, across 37 years of teaching and 27 years at this same school, I’ve had the joy of starting KG 2, taking students to Class 12, serving as chief editor of the school magazine and leading teacher orientations."

Leelawati Shukla

Sarafa Vidya Niketan Mog Lines

Neha Bhayana Birla Open Minds International School |

"Though I have 10 years of experience, teaching was my childhood dream. While most people don't pick it as a first choice and I initially studied pharmacy, I switched careers specifically to pursue my passion."

Neha Bhayana

Birla Open Minds International School

Sanjana Jain Mount Index International School |

"With 11 years of experience, I feel privileged to be in the only profession that directly builds future leaders. Hearing from my former students always feels incredible."

Sanjana Jain

Mount Index International School

Raji Umesh Das St. Raphaels Higher Secondary School |

"I chose teaching out of pure passion and I love my work. I learn something new every day, even as I navigate a current generation that is far more practical than emotional."

Raji Umesh Das

St. Raphaels Higher Secondary School

Hema Thadani Thirath Bai Kalachand School |

"A teacher never truly grows old. By constantly staying in the company of young minds, we keep our own inner child alive."

Hema Thadani

Thirath Bai Kalachand School

Manoj Patidar Indore Public School |

"Being around children keeps you young at heart. You never grow old, and every day brings something new to learn. We don't work for awards, but receiving recognition motivates us to keep giving our best."

Manoj Patidar

Indore Public School

Nafees Khanam Rankers International School |

"Teaching is the most respected job because it empowers us to drive real change. It is our duty to shape the youth, and that is how I contribute to our nation."

Nafees Khanam

Rankers International School

Ruchita Joshi GM Rungta Malhar Ashram School |

"I chose Sanskrit to stay deeply connected to our sanskriti. My goal is to revive moral values and share the vast knowledge embedded in our ancient heritage."

Ruchita Joshi

GM Rungta Malhar Ashram School

Girija Kumar SICA School, Scheme 78 |

"I am a regular reader of the Free Press and deeply grateful for this platform. It is wonderful to see an organisation concerned not just with news, but with actively building education."

Girija Kumar

SICA School, Scheme 78

Rita Gupta Choithram School North Campus |

"Across my 25 years of experience, seeing my former students become doctors and engineers brings pure joy. Being with young people keeps your enthusiasm high and leaves no room for worries."

Rita Gupta

Choithram School North Campus

Archana Sinha Queens' College |

"I have been teaching Social Science for 26 years. I am thankful to the Free Press for this event. Just as a doctor saves a life, a teacher creates a life."

Archana Sinha

Queens' College

Swati Burkar Vidyasagar School |

"I am thrilled to have chosen this profession. At 57, I feel extremely young and am always learning, mostly learning how to forget stress immediately! I am honoured by this recognition."

Swati Burkar

Vidyasagar School

Ashwini Dekhane Advanced Academy |

"In my 20 years of experience, including 17 years at the same school, I’ve grown from handling pre-primary classes to leading creativity and heading exams."

Ashwini Dekhane

Advanced Academy

Jyoti Nambiar Delhi Public School |

"I am delighted to be here today. Recognition like this is a wonderful acknowledgement of the hard work educators put in every day."

Jyoti Nambiar

Delhi Public School

Leena Mehta Shri Gujrati Samaj Secondary School |

"Teaching is the art of assisting discovery. True educators don't just instruct; they light a fire that encourages lifelong learning and character."

Leena Mehta

Shri Gujrati Samaj Secondary School

Shyam Kumar Upadhyay New Digamber Public School |

"It is a happy day to celebrate education. Teaching is a work of heart, and every moment spent shaping a mind is a step towards a brighter world."

Shyam Kumar Upadhyay

New Digamber Public School

Monika Singh St. Vincent Pallotti School |

"To teach is to touch a life forever. Our greatest reward isn't found in words, but in seeing our students grow into compassionate, confident human beings."

Monika Singh

St. Vincent Pallotti School