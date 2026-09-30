MBA Professional Leaves Farmer Husband 11 Days After Wedding In Bhopal, Later Seeks ₹50,000 Monthly Maintenance | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The difference between the socio-educational levels of a couple has brought their marriage apart within weeks. The man, a matriculate farmer, and the woman, an MBA professional, were childhood friends.

After growing up, they decided to become life partners. The wedding was arranged with the consent of the parents of both, who were also acquaintances.

However, just 23 days after the wedding, in which the couple had lived together for just 11 days, the woman left her in-laws' place, saying that her mother-in-law and sister-in-law were taunting her, saying that she was behaving arrogantly because of her superior social and educational status.

When the woman’s husband and her in-laws visited her maternal home - where she was living - they were turned back, with the woman’s mother arguing that her daughter was highly qualified, was earning a decent salary and can’t live with an illiterate farmer.

Then, the man got three summons sent to the woman through the Quaziyat for mediation. But the woman did not respond. Instead, she told the man that if he wants, he can marry another woman and that she is not interested in living with him.

Taking the advice seriously, the man decided to remarry. However, on the day of the 'Nikah', the first wife reached the wedding venue and kicked up a ruckus.

The wedding, however, was solemnised. She next filed a case seeking maintenance of Rs 50,000 a month from her husband in the Bhopal District Family Court, besides cases alleging domestic violence and dowry harassment. She also declared that she now wants to live with the man.

According to counsellor Sapna Prajapati who is handling the case, the man is now stuck with two wives and three court cases.

At their counselling session, the man was advised that he would have to either pay maintenance or keep the first wife - who claims that she has quit her job in Pune - with him.

“He has promised that he would consult his family members and arrange to keep his two wives at two different places,” the counsellor said.