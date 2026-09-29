CBI Books India Post Inspector In Bhopal Over 94.48% Disproportionate Assets |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An inspector of posts (IP) posted at the Mail Monitoring Unit (MMU) of India Post was found to have assets disproportionate to his known sources of income by more than 94%.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against the officer, Amit Vyas, Inspector of Posts (MMU), Circle Office Bhopal, a resident of Meera Colony, Bhind.

A complaint was filed against the officer and it was alleged that Vyas has acquired huge assets in his own name and in the name of his family members which are disproportionate to his known sources of income, during the period from Jan 1, 2020, to March 31, 2026.

It is further alleged that at the beginning of the check period, the assets of Vyas were valued at Rs 1,15,536 and assets at the end of the check period were found to be Rs 92,89,959.

Total income of the check period was Rs 66,43,256, while total expenditure was Rs 37,46,044. On the basis of these figures, assets disproportionate to his known lawful sources of income amounting to Rs 62,77,211 (94.48%) were found.

When the officials asked about the source of income, the officer was not able to provide the details.

The CBI has registered the case against the officer.