Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Interacts With Athletes, Reviews Education Initiatives In Bhopal -- VIDEO

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan met Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav during his visit to Bhopal on Saturday and discussed issues related to education, youth development and governance.

CM Yadav welcomed Pradhan at his official residence, presenting him with a bouquet and a traditional angavastram. The two BJP leaders later held discussions on key matters related to governance and development.

Earlier in the day, Pradhan participated in a cleanliness drive at Nageshwar Mahadev Temple in Suraj Nagar as part of programmes being organised to mark 12 years of the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre.

Describing the initiative as a reflection of the spirit of public participation, Pradhan urged citizens to make cleanliness a part of their daily lives and contribute towards the vision of a clean, healthy and developed India.

Later, accompanied by Madhya Pradesh Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Vishvas Sarang, the Union Minister visited the Shooting Academy in Bhopal and interacted with athletes.

#WATCH | Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan meets Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav at his residence in Bhopal, today pic.twitter.com/R1tpuyRfUU — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 13, 2026

आज भोपाल में माननीय मुख्यमंत्री @DrMohanYadav51 जी से आत्मीय भेंट हुई।



इस अवसर पर शिक्षा, कौशल विकास एवं युवाओं के सशक्तिकरण से जुड़े विभिन्न विषयों पर सार्थक चर्चा हुई। युवा प्रतिभाओं को नए अवसर प्रदान कर उन्हें राष्ट्र निर्माण का सहभागी बनाने की दिशा में केंद्र और मध्यप्रदेश… pic.twitter.com/y9pMkXNe8X — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) June 13, 2026

Addressing the gathering, Pradhan highlighted the Centre's focus on skill development and sports under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He said the National Education Policy (NEP) has laid special emphasis on promoting sports and physical education and integrating them with mainstream academics.

He informed that a dedicated academic framework is being developed to ensure that sports and studies progress simultaneously. The government is also working on linking athletes' academic records and sporting achievements through their APAAR IDs.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh | Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan participates in a cleanliness drive organised under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan at the Nageshwar Temple in Suraj Nagar, Bhopal



Bhopal MP Alok Sharma and local MLA Bhagwandas Sabnani are also present on the… pic.twitter.com/tn7RF91UCT — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 13, 2026

Pradhan said efforts are underway to connect participation in sports activities with a credit-based academic system, enabling students to receive formal recognition for their sporting pursuits.

He further noted that premier institutions such as the IITs have introduced sports quotas, a move aimed at encouraging talented athletes to pursue higher education without compromising their sporting careers.

Emphasising the country's long-term goals, the Union Minister said India must continue moving towards self-reliance over the next two decades.

He described hosting the 2036 Olympics as a national aspiration and reiterated the commitment to realise Prime Minister Modi's vision of a "Viksit Bharat" by 2047.

"When India completes 100 years of Independence, it should emerge as a developed nation and a global power," Pradhan said.