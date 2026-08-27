 Union Defence Minsiter Rajnath Singh Launches ₹450 Crore T-72 Tank Overhauling Project In Jabalpur | VIDEO
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HomeBhopalUnion Defence Minsiter Rajnath Singh Launches ₹450 Crore T-72 Tank Overhauling Project In Jabalpur | VIDEO

Union Defence Minsiter Rajnath Singh Launches ₹450 Crore T-72 Tank Overhauling Project In Jabalpur | VIDEO

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh performed the bhoomi pujan for a ₹450 crore T-72 tank overhauling project in Jabalpur. The facility will initially overhaul 150 tanks annually, increasing to 230 later. Singh highlighted India’s defence growth, rising exports and modern warfare capabilities, while praising Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited for supplying around 4,400 tanks.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, August 27, 2026, 03:49 PM IST
Union Defence Minsiter Rajnath Singh Launches ₹450 Crore T-72 Tank Overhauling Project In Jabalpur | VIDEO
Union Defence Minsiter Rajnath Singh Launches ₹450 Crore T-72 Tank Overhauling Project In Jabalpur | VIDEO | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh performed the bhoomi pujan for an advanced T-72 tank overhauling project in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur on Thursday.

The project, being developed at a cost of ₹450 crore, will initially have the capacity to overhaul 150 T-72 tanks annually. The government aims to increase this capacity to 230 tanks per year in the coming years.

Addressing the ceremony, Singh highlighted the importance of T-72 tanks used by the Indian Army. He said the tanks serve as a major source of strength for soldiers and pose a serious threat to the enemy.

“These tanks stand like an iron wall along the country’s borders,” the Defence Minister said.

He explained that military tanks operate in extremely harsh conditions, which affect their performance over time. Regular overhauling is therefore necessary to maintain their operational efficiency and extend their service life.

Sharing glimpses of the event on his official X handle, Singh said, “The project is also a reflection of the growing manufacturing and defence ecosystem in Madhya Pradesh. Initiatives such as the Global Investors Summit 2025 and Invest MP 3.0 reflect the vision of Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav to develop Madhya Pradesh as a Defence and Aerospace Manufacturing Hub.”

Singh also said the nature of warfare had changed significantly. While wars were traditionally fought along geographical borders, modern conflicts increasingly involve advanced technologies, cyber capabilities, artificial intelligence and information warfare.

The Defence Minister said India was rapidly expanding its defence production by adopting advanced technologies, innovation, cyber systems and other modern capabilities.

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He also highlighted the country’s growing defence expenditure and exports. According to Singh, India’s defence allocation has increased from around ₹46,000 crore earlier to nearly ₹1.80 lakh crore. Defence exports, which stood at approximately ₹1,000 crore in 2014, have now crossed ₹39,000 crore.

The government has set a target of increasing defence exports to ₹50,000 crore by 2028-29, he added.

Singh said the world now viewed India as a trusted defence and technology partner. He described the Indian armed forces as among the most powerful forces globally.

He also praised Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited for supplying around 4,400 tanks, calling the achievement a matter of pride for the country.

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