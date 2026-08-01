MP CM Mohan Yadav Inaugurates, Announces Projects Worth ₹400 Crore In Jabalpur | VIDEO |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday inaugurated and announced development projects worth around ₹400 crore in Jabalpur, while highlighting the Centre and state government's welfare initiatives and unveiling new plans for the city.

Addressing a public gathering, the Chief Minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given India a distinct identity on the global stage through various welfare schemes.

He said benefits such as free ration for 80 crore people, toilets, pucca houses, Ayushman Bharat and the PM SVANidhi scheme have improved the lives of millions. He added that Jabalpur has one of the highest numbers of PM SVANidhi beneficiaries.

Speaking on environmental conservation, Yadav said Jabalpur created a record by planting 11 lakh saplings in a single day.

He praised the Miyawaki plantation method, saying nearly 12,000 saplings can be be planted on one acre under the technique, compared with around 400 through conventional plantation methods.

He described Madhya Pradesh as the "maternal home of rivers" and said the state plays a vital role in protecting forests and biodiversity.

The Chief Minister also targeted the Congress, alleging that its policies divided people on religious lines for vote-bank politics and claiming that the country has remained free from major riots during Prime Minister Modi's 12-year tenure.

Speaking on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Yadav defended the proposed law, saying it aims to ensure equality for all citizens.

Referring to marriage laws, he said, "If Ram had one wife, why should Rahim have four?" He claimed the government received suggestions from more than 3.5 crore people before framing the legislation and accused the Congress of misleading the public on the issue.

Highlighting state government initiatives, Yadav said 10,000 teachers are being recruited, 18,000 police personnel have been appointed, and more than 25,000 police personnel have received promotions.

He also said the government has amended fire safety rules and is establishing Sandeepani schools to promote value-based education.

The Chief Minister announced that a Sandeepani School will be set up in the North Central region, and a furniture cluster will be developed in Jabalpur to generate employment opportunities.

He also said a large zoo will be built near Madan Mahal, adding that it would become one of the country's largest modern zoological parks. He said the state has the highest number of tigers and is also home to cheetahs.

Yadav further said the city's medical university would be developed on the lines of AIIMS in the future and claimed that Jabalpur would emerge as a metropolitan city within a year.

During the programme, the Chief Minister dedicated development projects worth about ₹400 crore to the city.

These included the inauguration of a ₹362-crore sewage project under the AMRUT 1.0 scheme, a modern laundry facility for the Rajak community, and a state-of-the-art fish marketing centre at Gurandi.