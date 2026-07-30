Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Inspects Ujjain Reptile Park, Orders Snake Rescue Training For Home Guards | VIDEO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday inspected the under-construction Reptile Park and Research Centre in Ujjain and directed officials to train Home Guard personnel in safely catching and rescuing snakes.

He said snakes are often found in residential areas across the state, and trained Home Guard personnel can help rescue them safely while ensuring people's safety.

He added that the move would also support wildlife conservation and reduce fear among the public.

Watch the VIDEO below :

#WATCH | Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inspects the construction work at the snake park and discusses snake species.



(Source: CM PR) pic.twitter.com/uX6rq8Ytlc — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 30, 2026

The Chief Minister visited the project at Basant Vihar, which is being developed under the Smart City Mission.

During the inspection, he reviewed the progress of the construction work and received details about the project from officials.

The Reptile Park is being built with modern facilities, including a visitor zone, exhibition area for different species of snakes and other reptiles, public convenience centre, veterinary hospital, post-mortem room, interpretation centre, research centre, education centre and a modern rescue centre.

A separate snake park will also be developed to educate visitors about the natural behaviour of snakes and their conservation.

Officials said the park aims not only to display reptiles but also to spread awareness about their importance in the environment. It will help people understand that most snakes are harmless and play an important role in maintaining ecological balance.

Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inspects the ongoing development works at the Snake Park and reviews the conservation of different snake species during his visit to Ujjain. The Chief Minister also conducts an inspection of the under-construction Veer Bharat… pic.twitter.com/kr1hztZ8w7 — IANS (@ians_india) July 30, 2026

The centre will also provide learning and research opportunities for children, students and researchers. It is expected to support the conservation of endangered reptile species, promote biodiversity and provide treatment and rehabilitation for injured or rescued snakes through its rescue centre.

Several public representatives and senior officials, including local MLAs, administrative officers and police officials, were present during the inspection.