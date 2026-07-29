'MP Likely To Have 1k Tigers By Next Census,' Says CM Mohan Yadav On International Tiger Day |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Marking Global Tiger Day, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the state continues to lead the country in tiger conservation and is likely to have nearly 1,000 tigers in the next tiger census.

Addressing a state-level programme on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said Madhya Pradesh had 785 tigers as per the 2022 tiger census and expressed confidence that the number would rise to nearly 1,000 in the upcoming count.

Yadav said Bhopal and its surrounding areas are among the few places in the world where tigers live in close proximity to humans.

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav attended the state-level programme organised to mark International Tiger Day pic.twitter.com/FKmTMdMRnt — IANS (@ians_india) July 29, 2026

He also highlighted the state's efforts to conserve gharials in rivers, saying the government is working to ensure the reptiles released in Madhya Pradesh remain protected within the state.

He added that Madhya Pradesh has also started wildlife exchange initiatives with other states and has achieved positive results in reducing human deaths caused by elephants.

During the programme, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Shubharanjan Sen said protecting tigers is directly linked to protecting nature and human life. He said a healthy forest is one where tigers, tigresses and their cubs live safely.

The Chief Minister inaugurated new vehicles for wildlife protection, visited an exhibition on conservation efforts, released departmental publications, unveiled teasers of wildlife management documentaries, and honoured Padma Shri awardees associated with the State Wildlife Board.

Speaking about Guru Purnima, the Chief Minister said the festival is not just about rituals but symbolises the journey from darkness to light.

He said India's tradition of respecting nature has existed for centuries and referred to scientist Jagadish Chandra Bose's work to underline the long-held belief that plants have life.

Members of forest protection committees, eco-development committees, village forest committees and forest personnel were also felicitated for their contribution to wildlife conservation.

Students from schools and colleges presented cultural performances during the event. Minister of State for Forest and Environment Dilip Ahirwar and senior Forest Department officials were also present.