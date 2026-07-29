'Govt Stands With Farmers,' Says Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Amid Bhopal Protest | VIDEO |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After thousands of farmers marched towards the Chief Minister's residence in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal on Wednesday, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav asserted that the government is continuously working for their welfare.

Speaking to the media, CM Yadav said, "Kisano ke liye Krishi Kalyan Varsh hum poore Madhya Pradesh mein mana rahe hain. Bahut saare kaam kar rahe hain. Kisano se jude hue ek vishay ko lekar maine ek committee banai hai, jo kisano se baat karegi. Kal bhi humne mananiya Krishi Mantri Aidal Singh Kansana ji ko bheja tha."

"(For farmers, we are observing the Krishi Kalyan Varsh across Madhya Pradesh. We are undertaking several initiatives. I have also formed a committee to engage with farmers on an issue concerning them. Yesterday as well, we sent Agriculture Minister Aidal Singh Kansana to interact with them.)"

He further added, "Aaj bhi humare mananiya Aidal Singh Kansana ji, Krishna Gaur ji, Vishvas Sarang ji, Rakesh Singh ji aur adhikariyon ka humara dal samwad karega."

हमारी सरकार किसानों के साथ सदैव खड़ी है, हम सकारात्मक सुझावों के साथ समस्या का समाधान संवाद से निकालते हैं, जनता को कष्ट न हो इसकी चिंता दोनों पक्षों को करना चाहिए।



हमारी सरकार ने कमेटी गठित की है, जो किसान भाइयों से सतत संवाद कर रही है। pic.twitter.com/5k2QDQEsZJ — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) July 29, 2026

"(Today as well, our delegation comprising Agriculture Minister Aidal Singh Kansana, Krishna Gaur, Vishvas Sarang, Rakesh Singh and senior government officials will hold talks with the farmers.)"

"Hum nivedan kar rahe hain ki sarkar sadaiv unki sakaratmak sujhao ke sath khadi hai."

"(We appeal to them that the government has always stood, and will continue to stand, with their constructive suggestions,") he concluded.

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: Farmers made an appeal to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav by singing a song to demand Minimum Support Price (MSP) and reforms in the agricultural sector. The farmers have been protesting at the RRL Trijunction in Bhopal pic.twitter.com/wLAnhsSSyE — IANS (@ians_india) July 29, 2026

Protestors break barricade, Gen Z stands in solidarity

Notably, farmers protesting for 100% government procurement of moong and changes to the fertiliser distribution system intensified their agitation in Bhopal on Wednesday after talks with district officials failed.

Around 2,000 farmers marched towards the Chief Minister's residence, disrupting traffic.

Amid the ongoing protest, the farmers broke through barricades installed at RRL Square. However, the police stopped them and did not allow them to move any further.

A large number of youths also joined the protest in solidarity, demanding fair crop prices and raising slogans in support of the farmers.