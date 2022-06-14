Umaria: 'Padyatra an attempt to awaken society'

Representative Photo |

Umaria (Madhya Pradesh): Padyatra is an attempt to awaken society, said Rajiv Sharma, the commissioner of Shahdol Division in a river conference organised at Khairbhar village where the padyatra concluded recently.

Addressing a ‘river conference’ the commissioner said, “Water conservation is our ultimate duty. We should protect our water sources, rivers, ponds, wells etc.”

He said all human civilisations had developed on the banks of rivers. The death of rivers was the death of civilization. If there was no river then there would be no human being. It's an alarming time. If people did not become alert, it would be too late.

He said, “The biggest mistake that happened after Independence was that we changed the mutually dependent Indian society into a paradoxical society. That is why we keep our eyes on the governments for all the work which we traditionally managed on our own. The work of water conservation is not the work of the government. Only society can do it.”

Additional director general of police DC Sagar said it was pleasant to see social organisations and citizens coming forward for the protection of Umrar and Kathali rivers.

