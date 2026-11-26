'Who Has The Stature To Give Me A Ticket? I Decide Whether To Contest Elections,’ Says Ex-CM Uma Bharti In Gwalior | VIDEO | FPJ

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Uma Bharti made headlines when she asserted that she alone decides whether to contest elections during her visit to Gwalior on Thursday.

She said, “Mai khud faisla karti hu ki mujhe chunav ladna hai ya nahi….(No one has the stature to give me a ticket and I myself decided whether or not to contest elections).”

Bharti also questioned elected representatives over their role in liquor prohibition, reacted to Sonia Gandhi’s remarks on Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination and criticised Digvijaya Singh’s Sanatan Yatra. Bharti also commented on opposition alliances in Uttar Pradesh, praised the state government and expressed optimism about the upcoming religious gathering in Ujjain.

'किसकी औकात जो मुझे टिकट दे... चुनाव लड़ना है या नहीं मैं तय करती हूं' Uma Bharti ग्वालियर में पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री उमा भारती ने चुनाव लड़ने और टिकट मिलने के सवाल पर बेबाक बयान देते हुए कहा कि टिकट देने की किसकी औकात है, और चुनाव लड़ना है या नहीं यह वह खुद तय करती हैं। उनके इस बयान के बाद सियासी गलियारों में कयासों का दौर शुरू हो गया है, वहीं उन्होंने उत्तर प्रदेश चुनाव और अन्य मुद्दों पर भी अपनी राय रखी। #UmaBharti #GwaliorNews #LokSabhaElections #MPPolitics #BJP [Former CM Uma Bharti Bold Statement In Gwalior Who Has Audacity To Give Me Ticket, Uma Bharti Says I Decide Whether To Contest Elections Or Not Political Buzz Gwalior] — Bansal News Official (@BansalNews_) November 26, 2026

Questions Elected Representatives Over Liquor

Bharti said the government had introduced laws and the police were taking action, but elected representatives had failed to fulfil their responsibilities.

Referring to the Sagar incident, she said the administration had organised health camps but urged panchayat members, sarpanches, district panchayat presidents, MLAs and MPs to curb the sale of illegal and poisonous liquor.

Reacts To Sonia Gandhi’s Remarks

Responding to Sonia’s remarks regarding an alleged conspiracy behind the assassination, Bharti said the matter required investigation.

Referring to former Prime Ministers PV Narasimha Rao and Chandra Shekhar, she said Sonia should look within her own party if she had any suspicions.

Calls Digvijaya’s Yatra Political

Bharti said Singh had undertaken the Narmada Parikrama with genuine devotion but described his current yatra as politically motivated.

She questioned his absence during the Ram Temple’s foundation stone-laying ceremony and construction, claiming his current yatra had nothing to do with Lord Ram.

On SP-Congress Alliance

Bharti said reports of a possible rift between the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress made no difference to her.

She said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) aimed to form the government and secure more Lok Sabha seats than before.

Praises Mohan Yadav’s Government

Bharti urged elected representatives to support Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and expressed hope that Ujjain’s Mahakumbh would be organised successfully.