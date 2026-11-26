Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Uma Bharti made headlines when she asserted that she alone decides whether to contest elections during her visit to Gwalior on Thursday.
She said, “Mai khud faisla karti hu ki mujhe chunav ladna hai ya nahi….(No one has the stature to give me a ticket and I myself decided whether or not to contest elections).”
Bharti also questioned elected representatives over their role in liquor prohibition, reacted to Sonia Gandhi’s remarks on Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination and criticised Digvijaya Singh’s Sanatan Yatra. Bharti also commented on opposition alliances in Uttar Pradesh, praised the state government and expressed optimism about the upcoming religious gathering in Ujjain.
Questions Elected Representatives Over Liquor
Bharti said the government had introduced laws and the police were taking action, but elected representatives had failed to fulfil their responsibilities.
Referring to the Sagar incident, she said the administration had organised health camps but urged panchayat members, sarpanches, district panchayat presidents, MLAs and MPs to curb the sale of illegal and poisonous liquor.
Reacts To Sonia Gandhi’s Remarks
Responding to Sonia’s remarks regarding an alleged conspiracy behind the assassination, Bharti said the matter required investigation.
Referring to former Prime Ministers PV Narasimha Rao and Chandra Shekhar, she said Sonia should look within her own party if she had any suspicions.
Calls Digvijaya’s Yatra Political
Bharti said Singh had undertaken the Narmada Parikrama with genuine devotion but described his current yatra as politically motivated.
She questioned his absence during the Ram Temple’s foundation stone-laying ceremony and construction, claiming his current yatra had nothing to do with Lord Ram.
On SP-Congress Alliance
Bharti said reports of a possible rift between the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress made no difference to her.
She said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) aimed to form the government and secure more Lok Sabha seats than before.
Praises Mohan Yadav’s Government
Bharti urged elected representatives to support Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and expressed hope that Ujjain’s Mahakumbh would be organised successfully.