Ujjain: Patwari caught red handed while accepting bribe

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Economic Offences of Wing (EOW), Ujjain zone on Monday arrested a patwari while accepting a bribe from a farmer, an official said.

According to information, the accused patwari identified as Mahendra Dargonde, 42, was taking Rs 4,000 from a farmer Jayraj Rathore against issuing land record book.

In his complaint to EOW, Rathore claimed that Dargonde was demanding Rs 5000 as bribe.

The EOW verified Rathore’s complaint and later laid a trap. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Ajay Kaithwas said that a case had been registered and the concerned department of the accused had also been informed about the case.

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 05:01 PM IST