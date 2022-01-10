e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Novak Djokovic released from immigration detention after Australian court quashes visa cancellationStock markets open positive: Sensex crosses 60,000, Nifty past 17,900-markIndia reports 1,79,723 new COVID-19 cases, 146 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron tally rises to 4,033
Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 05:01 PM IST

Ujjain: Patwari caught red handed while accepting bribe

The accused patwari identified as Mahendra Dargonde, 42, was taking Rs 4,000 from a farmer Jayraj Rathore against issuing land record book.
FP News Service
Advertisement

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Economic Offences of Wing (EOW), Ujjain zone on Monday arrested a patwari while accepting a bribe from a farmer, an official said.

According to information, the accused patwari identified as Mahendra Dargonde, 42, was taking Rs 4,000 from a farmer Jayraj Rathore against issuing land record book.

In his complaint to EOW, Rathore claimed that Dargonde was demanding Rs 5000 as bribe.

The EOW verified Rathore’s complaint and later laid a trap. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Ajay Kaithwas said that a case had been registered and the concerned department of the accused had also been informed about the case.

ALSO READ

Ujjain Covid-19 Update: 87 among 93 test corona positive, 338 under treatment Ujjain Covid-19 Update: 87 among 93 test corona positive, 338 under treatment
Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 05:01 PM IST
Advertisement