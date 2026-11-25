Udhna-Jaynagar Special Train: One Trip Each Way Announced, Stoppage At Itarsi Station In Bhopal Division |

West Central Railway Special Train: To manage the extra rush of passengers and ensure a smooth and convenient travel experience, the railway administration is operating one trip each way for the Udhna–Jaynagar–Udhna Special train (Train No. 09071/09072).

This special train will include a scheduled stop at Itarsi, a key station within the Bhopal Division of the West Central Railway.

Schedule For The Udhna Jaynagar Train Are As Follows:

1. Train No. 09071 Udhna–Jaynagar Special: This train will depart from Udhna station on Sunday, November 22, 2026, at 13:00 hrs. En route, it will pass through Khandwa (20:25/20:30) and arrive at Itarsi station (Bhopal Division) at 01:25 hrs on Monday, departing at 01:35 hrs. Subsequently, it will pass through Jabalpur (06:00/06:10), Katni (07:30/07:35), Satna (11:00/11:05), and Manikpur (13:00/13:02), reaching Jaynagar station at 08:30 hrs on Tuesday.

Schedule For Train No. 09072 Jaynagar–Udhna Special Are As Follows:

2. Train No. 09072 Jaynagar–Udhna Special: This train will depart from Jaynagar station on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, at 11:30 hrs. En route, the train will pass through Manikpur (06:30/06:35), Satna (07:33/07:38), Katni (09:00/09:05), and Jabalpur (11:10/11:20) on Wednesday, arriving at Itarsi station (in the Bhopal division) at 14:50 and departing at 15:00. Subsequently, it will pass through Khandwa (17:45/17:47) and reach Udhna station at 02:30 on Thursday.

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