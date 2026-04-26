Tyre Burst Sparks Blaze On Jaipur–Bageshwar Dham Bus In Gwalior; 16 Passengers Rescued, No Casualties

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A video coach bus travelling from Jaipur to Bageshwar Dham Chhatarpur caught fire after a tyre burst in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. 16 sleeping passengers were rescued as police smashed windows and evacuated them in time.

The incident occurred near the Jhansi Road Police Station in gwalior.

According to information, bus number NL 07 B 0899 was travelling from Jaipur, Rajasthan, to Bageshwar Dham in Chhatarpur.

The bus left Jaipur at around 9 pm on Saturday and reached Gwalior early Sunday morning.

Around 15 passengers got off this bus at Naka Chandravadni at around 5 in the morning.

After this, as soon as the bus reached in front of Jhansi Road police station, the tyre of the bus burst with a loud noise and suddenly it caught fire.

At the time of the incident, there were 16 passengers on board, most of whom were asleep. As the fire broke out, the passengers began to notice a faint smell of smoke and fumes. Meanwhile, personnel from the Jhansi Road Police Station spotted flames rising from the bus; they immediately alerted the passengers and smashed the windows to pull them out to safety.

Several passengers also saved their own lives by jumping out through the windows.

Upon receiving news of the incident, the fire brigade rushed to the scene and began efforts to extinguish the blaze; however, by that time, the bus had already been destroyed.

The burning bus also caused a traffic jam on the road. The bus driver, Sanjay Singh, along with Brijesh Sikarwar and helper Ajay Kumar, informed the bus owner about the incident.

Currently, a detailed investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the fire