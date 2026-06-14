Two Teens Drown At Silua Ghat After Venturing Into Deep River Water In Jabalpur

Two Teenagers Drown At Silua Ghat After Venturing Into Deep River Water In Jabalpur | Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two teenagers drowned while bathing at Silua Ghat in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, as reported on Sunday afternoon.

According to informaion, the incident took place at Silua Ghat, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Gaur police outpost.

Upon receiving the information, police and SDRF teams reached the spot and initiated a rescue operation.

After a search lasting about three hours, both bodies were found approximately 50 meters away from the scene of the incident.

According to reports, the deceased identified as Dhruv Patel (19) and Sagar Patel (17), residents of Chaukhada village, had arrived at Silua Ghat with three other friends around 11 am on Sunday to bathe. They were all bathing near the riverbank.

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Went to save a friend, drowned himself

While bathing, Dhruv suddenly ventured into deep water and began to drown. Sagar entered the water to save him, but both got trapped in a deep whirlpool. Within moments, both were submerged in the river.

Boatmen could not save them either

When the accompanying friends raised an alarm, boatmen present at the ghat jumped into the river to save them. Meanwhile, some people informed the police, but by then, both youths had already disappeared in the water.

Bodies found after 3 hours

Gaur police outpost in-charge Nitin Pandey arrived at the scene with a police team and the SDRF. A rescue operation was launched, and after about three hours, both bodies were found trapped near some rocks.

The police informed the family members, conducted the inquest proceedings, and sent the bodies to the medical college for post-mortem examination. The matter is being investigated.