Super Speciality Care: On Paper, Patients Get Little Beyond The Basics In Rewa And Jabalpur Medical Colleges | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Super speciality services are not functioning as expected in Rewa, Jabalpur medical colleges besides Gandhi Medical College in Bhopal. The condition is due to a lack of infrastructure needed to ensure tertiary-level medical treatment in these medical colleges of the state.

“As far as super-speciality facilities at Rewa Medical College are concerned, only counselling is done in the name of treatment. Rewa Medical College is the only medical college, which has to be developed for children with sickle cell anaemia. In Jabalpur Medical College, we have better facilities for children,” Dr Shweta Pathak, HoD (paediatrics) of Jabalpur Medical College said.

Dr Shyamji Rewat, HoD, State Cancer Institute, said, “Super-speciality facilities are available in SCI but only radiation is given to cancer patients. A LINAC machine will be installed for tertiary treatment of cancer patients. We hope we will be able to provide tertiary medical treatment to patients after this equipment is installed.”

Federation of All India Medical Association spokesman Dr Akash Soni said, “Super-speciality facilities (paediatrics) have not started in GMC, Bhopal. But the condition of super-specialities in hospitals attached to medical colleges where these have been started is not as expected.

In Rewa Medical College, super-specialities were started for treatment of children with sickle cell anaemia but only counselling is done in the name of treatment. A similar condition exists in the State Cancer Institute (SCI), where only radiation is given to cancer patients.”