Two Teen Boys Drown While Taking Bath In Village Pond In MP's Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two minor boys drowned while bathing in a pond at Salaiya village in Chhatarpur on Wednesday.

The incident happened under the Ishanagar police station limits of the Chhatarpur district, leaving the entire village in deep mourning.

The deceased have been identified as Prince Ahirwar (13), son of Radhacharan Ahirwar, and Abhi Ahirwar (13), son of Halle Bhai Ahirwar. According to initial information, both boys had gone to the village pond for a bath without any adult supervision. The teens were enjoying their swim when they reportedly ventured into deeper water and lost control. Both of them drowned.

When the children did not return home for a long time, families got worried and started a search for them. With the help of some villagers, the bodies of both the boys were rescued out of the pond. They were immediately taken to a nearby hospital; however, the doctor declared them 'brought dead'.

On receiving the information, Tehsildar Durgesh Tiwari and other administrative officials reached the spot and reviewed the situation. Police have registered the case and initiated further investigation.

Station-in-charge Manoj Goyal informed that the post-mortem was conducted, after which the bodies were handed over to the families. The last rites were performed later in the evening.

The incident has left the villagers in grief, with families and residents expressing deep sorrow over the loss of two young lives. Villagers have also raised concern regarding safety measures around water bodies and the need for better supervision of children to prevent such incidents in the future.