Two Youths Die In Garage Incident In Chhatarpur; Families Block Road In Protest

Road Blocked After 2 Youths Die In Garage Incident | Representative Image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Tension gripped Garhi Malhera after the death of two youths in a garage incident as angry family members blocked the road by placing the bodies at Garhi Malhara trisection.

The deceased were identified as Armaan Khan and Gulab Anuragi. The protest began at 2 pm leading to long traffic jams on all sides.

People stranded in the heat were forced to take shelter near roadside shops. Police from Garhi Malhara and Maharajpur reached the spot and tried to convince the family, assuring fair investigation and support.

However, the protesters demanded that the Superintendent of Police be called to the spot. Later, Nowgong SDOP Amit Meshram reached the site and pacified them. After his assurance, the blockade was lifted at 3.30 pm.

The incident took place in a garage owned by Sachin Patel. The two youths had entered a water tank to carry out painting work when they were found unconscious on Saturday evening. They were rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared them dead.

Eyewitnesses said the bodies had stiffened and the skin had turned dark. Burn like marks were also found, especially on Armaan s hands. Family members said Armaan was an e-rickshaw driver while Gulab was involved in denting and painting work.