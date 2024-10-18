 Two Schoolgirls Jump Off Kidnapper's Bike After Sensing Wrong Road Turn In Madhya Pradesh
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalTwo Schoolgirls Jump Off Kidnapper's Bike After Sensing Wrong Road Turn In Madhya Pradesh

Two Schoolgirls Jump Off Kidnapper's Bike After Sensing Wrong Road Turn In Madhya Pradesh

Both girls were injured and are currently being treated at the district hospital.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 18, 2024, 04:21 PM IST
article-image

Betul (Madhya Pradesh): Two schoolgirls had a narrow escape after a man allegedly tried to drug and abduct them in Madhya Pradesh's Betul on Friday. The accused offered them a lift to school and sprayed a drug on them as they sat on his bike. Feeling dizzy, the girls sensed something was fishy and they jumped off the bike.

Both girls were injured and are currently being treated at the district hospital.

According to ASP Kamla Joshi, the incident took place in Sohagpur village, where the girls, Kanchan and Ankita, study in Class 12 at Baitulbazar Girls School.

Read Also
MP: Over 200 Farmers Queue Up For Fertiliser Since 6 AM In Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's...
article-image

According to information, they were walking to school around 11 AM on Friday. A man on a bike offered them a ride to school and sprayed a powder on them. Once they got on the bike, they started to feel dizzy.

FPJ Shorts
Vicky Kaushal's Karwa Chauth Vrat For Katrina Kaif: Men Breaking Stereotypes
Vicky Kaushal's Karwa Chauth Vrat For Katrina Kaif: Men Breaking Stereotypes
Nithya Menen SLAMS Sai Pallavi's Fans For National Award Criticism: 'Nobody Who Does Better Than You Will...'
Nithya Menen SLAMS Sai Pallavi's Fans For National Award Criticism: 'Nobody Who Does Better Than You Will...'
'Ice Cream's Disappeared, Only Cone's Left': Ravi Shastri Pokes Fun At 'Big Unit' Spectator At Chinnaswamy Stadium; Watch Funny Video
'Ice Cream's Disappeared, Only Cone's Left': Ravi Shastri Pokes Fun At 'Big Unit' Spectator At Chinnaswamy Stadium; Watch Funny Video
Who Are Ratan Tata’s Half-Sisters, Shireen And Deanna Jejeebhoy? The Deciding Figures Of His Will
Who Are Ratan Tata’s Half-Sisters, Shireen And Deanna Jejeebhoy? The Deciding Figures Of His Will

Realizing that the man was taking them in a different direction toward Baitulbazar, the girls asked him to stop, but he refused.

Read Also
3 Dead, 5 Injured Due To Electric Shock In Madhya Pradesh During Idol Immersion Of Goddess Mahakali;...
article-image

Acting quickly, both girls jumped off the moving bike to escape. The fall left them with injuries, and the man sped away from the scene.

Passersby noticed the injured girls and stopped a nearby ambulance to give them first aid. They were then taken to the district hospital for further treatment.

The police, led by ASP Kamla Joshi, visited the hospital to gather information from the girls about the incident. The search for the unidentified biker is ongoing.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Free Press School Survey 2024: Diverse Panel Of Jury Evaluates 73 Schools Across Indore & Nearby...

Free Press School Survey 2024: Diverse Panel Of Jury Evaluates 73 Schools Across Indore & Nearby...

Two Schoolgirls Jump Off Kidnapper's Bike After Sensing Wrong Road Turn In Madhya Pradesh

Two Schoolgirls Jump Off Kidnapper's Bike After Sensing Wrong Road Turn In Madhya Pradesh

MP: Over 200 Farmers Queue Up For Fertiliser Since 6 AM In Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's...

MP: Over 200 Farmers Queue Up For Fertiliser Since 6 AM In Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's...

Madhya Pradesh: BJP To Field Ex-MP Ramakant Bhargava From Shivraj's Budhni? Viral Picture Of...

Madhya Pradesh: BJP To Field Ex-MP Ramakant Bhargava From Shivraj's Budhni? Viral Picture Of...

Youth Held For Molesting A Three-Year-Old; Sent To Jail

Youth Held For Molesting A Three-Year-Old; Sent To Jail