Two Schoolgirls Jump Off Kidnapper's Bike After Sensing Wrong Road Turn In Madhya Pradesh

Betul (Madhya Pradesh): Two schoolgirls had a narrow escape after a man allegedly tried to drug and abduct them in Madhya Pradesh's Betul on Friday. The accused offered them a lift to school and sprayed a drug on them as they sat on his bike. Feeling dizzy, the girls sensed something was fishy and they jumped off the bike.

Both girls were injured and are currently being treated at the district hospital.

According to ASP Kamla Joshi, the incident took place in Sohagpur village, where the girls, Kanchan and Ankita, study in Class 12 at Baitulbazar Girls School.

According to information, they were walking to school around 11 AM on Friday. A man on a bike offered them a ride to school and sprayed a powder on them. Once they got on the bike, they started to feel dizzy.

Realizing that the man was taking them in a different direction toward Baitulbazar, the girls asked him to stop, but he refused.

Acting quickly, both girls jumped off the moving bike to escape. The fall left them with injuries, and the man sped away from the scene.

Passersby noticed the injured girls and stopped a nearby ambulance to give them first aid. They were then taken to the district hospital for further treatment.

The police, led by ASP Kamla Joshi, visited the hospital to gather information from the girls about the incident. The search for the unidentified biker is ongoing.