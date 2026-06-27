 Two Schoolchildren Severely Injured After Unidentified Object Explodes In MP's Chhatarpur
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Two Schoolchildren Severely Injured After Unidentified Object Explodes In MP's Chhatarpur

Two eight-year-old boys were seriously injured after a suspected firecracker exploded while they were playing inside a primary school in Chhatarpur's Silgaon village. The children's families alleged the firecracker was left behind after a wedding procession held at the school two days earlier. Police are investigating the incident and the exact nature of the explosive object.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, June 27, 2026, 05:28 PM IST
Two Schoolchildren Severely Injured After Unidentified Object Explodes In MP's Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two young schoolchildren were seriously injured after a suspected firecracker exploded inside a primary school in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district on Saturday.

The incident took place at a government primary school in Silgaon village under the Chandla police station area.

According to officials, the incident occurred on June 24 when eight-year-old Kalka Deen and his friend Rahul were playing inside the school premises. During their play, they found an abandoned object believed to be a firecracker.

The two children picked it up and took it near another old building inside the school. As they began handling it, the object suddenly exploded, leaving both of them seriously injured.

The children were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

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Family Members Blame Wedding Procession

Family members alleged that the firecracker was left behind by a wedding procession that had stayed at the school on June 22. They claimed the object was not removed after the event, leading to the accident.

The families also claimed that the blast was so powerful that cracks appeared in the roof of the school building. However, this has not been officially confirmed.

The incident has sparked anger among villagers, who alleged negligence and said the school premises should have been properly checked and cleaned after the wedding function. They have demanded strict action against those responsible.

Police have launched an investigation to determine whether the object was a firecracker left behind after the wedding or some other explosive material.

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