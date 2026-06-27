19-Year-Old Girl Stabbed Multiple Times After Rejecting Marriage Proposal In Ujjain-- VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 19-year-old girl was brutally stabbed 14 times by a man after she allegedly refused to talk to him and rejected his marriage proposal in Ujjain on Friday.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the area. The footage surfaced on Saturday, which clearly shows the man first attempting to talk to the woman, after which they exchange a few words. He then suddenly begins stabbing her repeatedly before fleeing from the spot.

The woman collapses on the road, while a crowd quickly gathers at the scene.

Watch the CCTV clip below :

A 19-year-old college student was intercepted by a man on a road in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, on Friday. The two spoke briefly before the man launched a frenzied attack, stabbing the woman 14 times in 47 seconds and leaving her fighting for her life in the hospital.



The accused,… pic.twitter.com/vgpgulXhT8 — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) June 27, 2026

The incident took place on Friday around 12:45 pm when the victim, identified as Pooja alias Gungun, was walking to her workplace near Madhav Club.

Police said the accused, 21-year-old Sunil Jaroliya, stopped her on the road and spoke to her briefly before launching the attack.

What is the matter?

According to police, the accused wanted to marry her, but she had stopped communicating with him and refused his advances. He allegedly stabbed her multiple times in a sudden attack, leaving her seriously injured.

The woman suffered severe injuries to her neck, stomach, and hands. She was first taken to the district hospital and later shifted to a private hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

Police said the accused and the victim were known to each other through Instagram for several years. He had been upset as she was not responding to his calls in recent days.

After the attack, the accused tried to escape but fell while jumping over a wall and fractured his leg. He was arrested within three hours of the incident and is currently under treatment in police custody.

Ujjain police said the matter is being investigated and further action will be taken after questioning the accused.