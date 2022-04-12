Two officials fall into Rewa Lokayukta net for accepting bribe

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh) : Lokayukta Rewa on Tuesday unmasked two government servants who had demanded monetary remunerations for doing their routine duty.

Rewa Superintendent of police Gopal Dhakad told Free Press that the officials had sought money from a couple who were seeking NOC for setting up a fuel filling station. A janpad panchayat employee in Singrauli was also caught red-handed for releasing the amount under ‘CM Kanya Vivah Yojana’, said the SP.

Sub Inspector Suresh Kumar Patel and his wife Sulekha, residents of Naigadi had applied for the petrol pump, however, the officials of two departments were demanding money for the issuing of the NOCs.

The sub inspector had approached the Lokayukta and filed a complaint against Rewa food and civil supplies officer Chetram Koshal. After verification of the SI’s complaint, a 12-member team led by deputy superintendent of police Praveen Singh Parihar laid a trap to nab the ‘corrupt’ official, who was putting up at a hotel in Bhopal.

As per the plan, on Tuesday, the sub inspector Patel went to the hotel to hand over Rs 10,000 to Koshal. When the official was accepting the cash amount, the Lokayukta sleuths caught him red-handed.

SI’s wife Sulekha in her complaint had accused Vineet Tripathi, assistant grade –III official of MP road development corporation of demanding Rs 40,000 to issue the NOC. Acting on her complaint, a 10-member team led by inspector Pramendra Kumar caught Tripathi when the complainant was giving him the amount.

Janpad panchayat employee caught accepting bribe: The Lokayukta sleuths caught an employee of Devsar Janpad panchayat accepting Rs 5,000 bribe for releasing the amount under CM Kanya Vivah Yojna. Vineet Gautam, a resident of village Davdol of district Singrauli had filed a complaint against the panchayat employee Rukmanikant Dwivedi. Gautam had married off her sister recently and had approached the janpad panchayat for the field report to get the amount released. However, the panchayat employee asked him to pay Rs 5000 to clear the field report. The panchayat employee fell in the trap and was caught red-handed accepting the cash.

